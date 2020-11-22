Wolverine Trading, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR DOW JONES IND, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Wolverine Trading, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR DOW JONES IND, Amazon.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolverine Trading, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Wolverine Trading, Llc owns 4329 stocks with a total value of $41 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VOO, DOCU, SHV, IVV, GD, MTCH, INTU, VMW, CZR, COUP, IBB, KWEB, SPIB, TIP, XLU, ABB, AFL, APD, ALXN, ALL, APT, HES, AMWD, AMP, APH, NLY, AON, ABG, AN, ADSK, AVB, TFC, BHP, BNS, BHC, BLDR, CACI, CBRE, CEVA, GIB, CPE, CPT, CPB, CMO, CAH, CNC, CRL, CHDN, CTRN, CAG, COO, CPA, CUZ, CMI, CW, DKS, UFS, DHT, DOV, DVAX, ETN, EIX, EMR, ENB, ENDP, EPR, ELS, EQR, EL, EXEL, FFIV, FMC, FBP, FR, FE, FMX, BEN, GEL, GFI, GS, GT, GPK, GPI, FUL, HMY, HIG, HEI, HT, HSY, HOLX, HST, OTRK, INFO, IAG, ITW, IMMR, TT, ICE, JKHY, JCI, KEY, KIM, KIRK, LNC, LAD, MTB, MKTX, MAS, MPW, MSTR, MSA, MORN, NICE, NBIX, NYMT, NXST, NSC, NOC, INSG, NUAN, IOSP, ODFL, ONB, OMCL, OSTK, PCAR, VHC, PNC, PEP, PRFT, PKI, PFG, PSEC, PSA, RLH, RSG, RIGL, RBA, RAD, WRK, POOL, SIVB, SPNS, XPO, SBNY, SNA, SOHU, TRV, STT, SPH, SUI, SNPS, TROW, TXT, TTC, TD, TOT, TSEM, TGI, UMC, VTR, VMC, WTI, WAB, WM, WTS, WBS, WY, WSM, WLTW, WOR, XRX, ZIXI, ZYXI, L, BMA, VG, CSII, TRQ, INWK, AER, SQM, CNK, ACM, PODD, BGS, JAZZ, PRO, TDC, TWO, EBSB, ARR, DGLY, FNV, CYRX, DISCK, MHLD, RGA, BLNK, LAC, IVR, WKHS, LEA, EXPR, JKS, VUZI, IPHI, FRC, RFP, EXPI, NPTN, HII, MITT, SAVE, GRPN, AMCX, CHEF, VER, FBHS, UI, GNE, ANGI, CLVS, YELP, MTSI, PBYI, COOP, CG, HTA, PNR, SUN, AMBA, YY, CONE, BFAM, SEAS, AMH, EQX, CRTO, GLPI, BRX, IBP, TWOU, MGNI, PAYC, MIK, CTLT, VSLR, STOR, NEWR, GDDY, KRNT, SIOX, WING, ENR, GKOS, RPD, OLLI, GBT, PEN, HOME, BL, GDS, LW, ATH, INVH, PUMP, YEXT, CARS, APPN, GPMT, JBGS, BHF, MDB, VICI, BAND, COLD, DBX, SPOT, SMAR, TALO, AVLR, EVER, NIO, FMCI, ACA, SPAQ, MRNA, NFE, JMIA, SHLL, SCPL, RVLV, LCA, LVGO, DDOG, CRNC, BILL, SPT, ONEM, SDGR, CCXX, GAN, KC, ACI, LMND, LI, BIGC, RKT, SNOW, AAXJ, AGQ, AIA, AOK, BSCK, BSCM, CORN, DFEB, DFEN, DXJ, EDC, EWJ, EZA, FDIS, FDN, FMAY, FXA, GOVT, HDGE, HYD, IBUY, ILF, ITB, IWD, IXN, JDST, JETS, LQD, OEF, QLTA, RSP, SCHP, SILJ, SOXS, SPDN, SUSB, TAN, USIG, UVXY, VDE, VIXM, VIXY, VO, VOE, VTV, VXX, XHB, XLB,
- Added Positions: IWM, QQQ, EEM, GOOG, TSLA, GOOGL, NFLX, TSM, AVGO, AMGN, COST, LHX, IBM, JPM, WMT, MA, BX, CVNA, USO, ACN, A, AXP, AMT, AMAT, BP, BBY, BA, CCL, CCI, EXPE, XOM, GPN, IONS, JNJ, LMT, MRVL, MKC, MDT, MCO, MS, ORCL, PG, QCOM, REG, STM, SWKS, TTWO, TER, UAL, GWW, WDC, CMG, TMUS, HZNP, TWTR, SEDG, ETSY, TDOC, PYPL, RUN, TTD, INSP, LYFT, ZM, WORK, IEF, SMH, DDD, MMM, CB, AMN, ASML, T, AMD, AKAM, ALK, ALB, Y, ATI, ADS, AMRN, ABC, IVZ, AU, APA, ARNA, AIZ, AZN, BAC, BK, BCS, GOLD, BGFV, BIIB, BMRN, BCO, BG, CCJ, FIS, CIEN, CI, CSCO, C, CLF, CDE, COLM, VALE, CRK, CS, DHI, DRI, DE, DVN, DLR, DDS, DISCA, DLTR, DD, DUK, ETFC, EA, ERJ, EPD, ENZ, EQIX, ERIC, EXTR, FLIR, FDS, FRT, M, FITB, FISV, FL, FCEL, GME, GPS, GRMN, RHP, AJRD, GILD, GSK, HDB, HAIN, HAL, HL, HON, ICUI, IDXX, IMAX, INFY, ISRG, IRM, JBL, JBLU, KLAC, KSU, K, KGC, KSS, LH, LEN, LBTYA, LYG, LOW, MFA, MAC, MMP, TGTX, MKL, MMC, SPGI, MCK, MRK, MET, MSFT, MUR, NRG, NTAP, DS, NOK, JWN, NTRS, NG, NVAX, NUE, NYMX, OLN, PCG, PH, PEGA, PESI, PBR, PXD, PBI, PLT, PGR, RRC, RF, BB, ROP, RCL, SLG, SGMS, SPG, SKX, SWBI, SNE, LUV, SWN, SPPI, STMP, SSYS, SYK, RGR, STKL, SU, NLOK, SYNA, SKT, TGP, THC, TEVA, GEO, MUX, UGI, USB, RTX, OLED, VRNT, VOD, WBA, DIS, WAT, WSO, WFC, YRCW, AUY, BGCP, OPK, ET, SNCR, TECK, LBTYK, CSIQ, FSLR, MLCO, GLUU, DAL, CLR, FOLD, INFN, LLNW, LULU, CXO, AWK, LL, MSCI, LRN, TNK, MAXR, UUUU, AG, APPS, DAN, AGNC, FLDM, STWD, OMER, CLNY, IRWD, GNRC, MXL, STNG, QUAD, KKR, LYB, TAL, NLSN, KMI, MPC, ESGC, PVG, ZNGA, TRIP, CPRI, WPX, SPLK, PSX, NOW, BERY, MPLX, ABBV, RESI, SBSW, BPY, GWPH, NRZ, CSTM, SFM, WIX, 0GV, AKBA, CGC, SABR, SPWH, NEP, HQY, W, BSGM, HUBS, KEYS, QSR, QRVO, FTAI, LITE, MSGS, RACE, SILV, WBT, RRR, TWLO, KNSL, WTRH, NTNX, CWH, YUMC, AA, CNDT, LGF.A, HEXO, FND, CLDR, CODX, CARG, ACMR, AVYA, PAGS, BILI, ZUO, WRTC, TME, DELL, SWAV, CTVA, FVRR, CHWY, AGG, ARKG, ARKK, BOND, BRZU, BSCL, EFA, GDX, IAU, IVE, IWF, IWR, KRE, MDY, MLPI, OIH, QLD, SLV, SPXU, SVXY, TBT, UCO, UGA, USL, VGT, VIG, VWO, XLC, XLI, XLP, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, DIA, AMZN, MELI, IYR, V, FB, NVDA, SHOP, LRCX, BABA, BIL, IGSB, IEMG, NEE, FDX, MCD, TGT, PM, PDD, AMJ, TNA, UNG, AZO, BLK, BMY, CVS, CME, CSGP, CMCSA, CPRT, DXCM, ILMN, MGM, MAR, MLM, PAAS, PFE, SWK, SBUX, TJX, UNP, UPS, XLNX, EBAY, IRBT, EDU, ULTA, BUD, DG, RNG, JD, TEAM, OKTA, SE, CRWD, PTON, DKNG, ITA, TECL, TLT, EGHT, PLD, ABMD, ACTG, AXDX, ATVI, AYI, AAP, AEM, ALGN, AMX, AXL, AIG, ATRS, AAPL, AJG, RIOT, AXS, BIDU, BLDP, BBD, ITUB, SAN, BDX, BCRX, EAT, CBLAQ, CBRL, VIAC, CF, CSX, COG, COF, CRI, CAT, CX, LUMN, CERS, SCHW, CHKP, CVX, CHL, SNP, CINF, CTXS, TPR, KO, CLCT, CMA, DXC, COP, CORT, CR, BAP, TCOM, DCP, DECK, DEO, DIOD, DPZ, DRRX, DY, DISH, LLY, EXAS, FLR, F, FCX, GE, GGB, GERN, GGAL, GPOR, HAS, WELL, HIBB, HFC, HRL, HUM, HBAN, IBN, IFF, IP, JBHT, JNPR, KBH, KMB, KNX, LVS, LPSN, LOGI, MTG, TELL, MNKD, MRO, MXIM, MRCY, MCHP, MU, TAP, MGI, NDAQ, NAV, NKTR, NGD, NWL, NEM, NKE, NAK, ON, OXY, OHI, PZZA, PAYX, BRFS, PETS, PVH, PAA, PII, RL, NTR, BKNG, PRU, QDEL, RDWR, O, SRGA, RMD, REFR, ROST, RDS.A, SBAC, SGMO, SLB, SRE, SLAB, SSRM, SLP, SBGI, SIRI, SMSI, SO, STLD, SPWR, TFX, TPX, TMO, TOL, TSCO, TSN, UNFI, URI, UNH, VRSN, VZ, VRTX, WPC, WW, ANTM, WCC, WMB, KTOS, WEX, WYNN, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, CLMT, TXMD, TDG, HBI, LDOS, SPR, IBKR, DFS, UEC, ATHX, HBM, NEPT, AGI, BTG, FTI, FSM, IRDM, VFF, TREE, WPRT, MG, AMPE, FCAU, KL, FTNT, CVE, CIT, SIX, FN, NXPI, HEAR, GM, HHC, APTS, TROX, HCA, MX, APO, SVVC, YNDX, MOS, EPAM, CSTE, VIPS, ENPH, PFPT, FIVE, PANW, GMED, QLYS, ICPT, RLGY, FANG, RH, NCLH, ARCT, COTY, BLUE, BURL, AR, COMM, LGIH, CHGG, HLT, AAL, ALLY, ITCI, CARA, QURE, WATT, GRUB, ZEN, PE, ANET, OR, TRUP, SAGE, ACB, SYF, LTRPA, CFG, CRBP, FRPT, VRAY, MOMO, ONDK, BOX, SHAK, APHA, BZUN, FIT, CC, NTRA, KHC, Z, PSTG, HPE, EVBG, VST, CRSP, IRTC, SNAP, GOOS, ATUS, BKR, RDFN, SPCE, QD, SOGO, SFIX, LX, ADT, ZS, EAF, CDAY, HUYA, BJ, SONO, FTCH, EB, ESTC, LTHM, PLAN, YETI, AXNX, ETRN, FOXA, DOW, PLMR, PINS, UBER, FSLY, GO, REAL, INMD, SDC, NTCO, AMLP, BNO, DUST, EPI, EWA, EWG, EWH, EWS, EWZ, FXC, FXI, GDXJ, GVI, HYG, IGV, IHF, IWN, LABD, NUGT, PFF, PGF, PSK, RSX, RXL, SGOL, SHY, TQQQ, TUR, UPRO, XLF, XLRE, XOP, YANG,
- Sold Out: SPY, HD, ROKU, SRPT, FICO, MIC, PPG, TIF, BYND, IGIB, MCHI, TZA, XBI, XLV, HRTX, ABT, ANF, NSP, ADTN, AMG, DOX, AEO, IEP, ABCB, AGEN, AINV, ACGL, AZPN, ALV, AVID, BBAR, BCE, BLL, BOH, BBBY, BIO, AX, BWA, BSX, BTI, BKD, BRO, CMS, CDNS, HLX, CALM, CSWC, KMX, CRS, CASY, TRXC, CNP, LFC, CHD, CRUS, CLX, CCOI, CTSH, COHR, CMC, NNN, CIG, ABEV, CGEN, CNX, ED, GLW, CVA, CUB, CFR, XRAY, DTE, DHR, DENN, DSX, D, EOG, EMKR, EPC, ENTG, ETM, ETR, EVC, EFX, ESS, EEFT, EXC, FAST, VERU, CLGX, FHN, FTK, GIS, GPC, EVRI, HRB, HSBC, HAE, HALO, THG, HOG, MLHR, HRC, IIVI, ING, IMGN, IMMU, INO, INTC, IDCC, VIAV, J, KEX, MDLZ, LKQ, LSTR, LCI, LAZ, LEG, LXRX, LB, MSM, MANH, MFC, MAT, MAA, MIDD, MBT, MOH, CNR, NCR, NVR, FIZZ, NOV, NAVB, UEPS, NTES, NBL, ES, NVS, ORLY, OSUR, OMI, PTC, PEI, PRGO, PLUG, LIN, GALT, PHM, QGEN, DGX, RADA, REV, RIO, RCI, RUTH, R, SLM, SEAC, STX, SGEN, SIMO, WPM, LSI, STAA, SNSS, SNX, TTM, TS, TXN, INVA, TREX, TCX, TYL, USPH, UBS, PAG, X, UVV, UTI, VFC, MTN, VMI, VAR, CMPR, WDFC, WST, WHR, WLL, WEC, WETF, WWD, WWE, XEL, YPF, IDEX, TX, LQDT, AAN, RDS.B, DK, KYN, ATEC, COWN, WYND, ZIOP, EHTH, ORBC, CO, MDGL, ARAY, BR, GLP, SCOR, MASI, ENSG, NMM, CATM, AXU, ZAGG, NOG, KNDI, BEAT, ERII, PBR.A, CCLP, ASPS, H, VRSK, PAM, CHTR, DQ, CRMD, GNMK, CBOE, QEP, AMRS, USCR, VRA, CMRE, TRGP, RNET, WD, INN, ARCO, VNET, NGL, SAND, DNKN, VAC, APTV, MTDR, BCOV, RCEL, GLOG, WMC, CHUY, WES, USAC, HASI, ECOM, HDS, FEYE, SAIC, KODK, PBPB, OMF, EIGI, WUBA, ESNT, TNDM, STAY, DLNG, ATHM, RARE, GCI, CSLT, FIVN, ENBL, WB, RESN, MOBL, VNOM, MR, GLOB, MRNS, SIEN, DBVT, INOV, PRTY, VIRT, UNIT, BLD, TRU, SRG, BNED, PRPL, NVCR, PFGC, TWNK, DLTH, NBLX, PTI, UA, USFD, CDEV, PI, ADNT, ZTO, PVAC, SAFE, SOLO, FNKO, CURO, CASA, NMRK, ICLK, EOLS, IQ, GSHD, TRTN, ELAN, SVMK, UPWK, STNE, VAPO, LEVI, PD, SY, CCC, GSX, CHNG, DOYU, DT, NET, PING, AOA, ARKW, ASHR, BKLN, BNDX, CANE, DBA, DBC, DBO, DFE, DOG, ECH, EIDO, EMLC, EUFN, EWT, EWU, EWW, EWY, FHLC, FXE, FXH, GLD, HACK, IHI, IJK, IJS, INDA, IVW, IWB, IYH, LIT, PST, QTEC, SCHG, SCHX, SH, SQQQ, SUSC, THD, TMF, TMV, VGK, VTI, VXUS, VYM, XAR, XT,
These are the top 5 holdings of WOLVERINE TRADING, LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,968,300 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 729,000 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 3,780,700 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.
Wolverine Trading, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $326.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,527 shares as of .New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Wolverine Trading, Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $221.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 51,450 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Wolverine Trading, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 97,118 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
Wolverine Trading, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $356.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,254 shares as of .New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Wolverine Trading, Llc initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 45,909 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)
Wolverine Trading, Llc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,859 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Wolverine Trading, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38553.48%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,199,804 shares as of .Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Wolverine Trading, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1238.57%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 253,512 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)
Wolverine Trading, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3086.96%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 632,994 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Wolverine Trading, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 240.56%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1742.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,483 shares as of .Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Wolverine Trading, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 70.32%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $489.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 101,631 shares as of .Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Wolverine Trading, Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 267.45%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 203,081 shares as of .Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Wolverine Trading, Llc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Wolverine Trading, Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Wolverine Trading, Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI)
Wolverine Trading, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02.Sold Out: DIREXION SH ETF TR (TZA)
Wolverine Trading, Llc sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $17.79.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Wolverine Trading, Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51.
