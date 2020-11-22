Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Abbott Laboratories, American Express Co, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Abbott Laboratories, American Express Co, CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, sells NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 159 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AXP, STK, VMW, BIDU, USO, MSFT, GRX, NFLX, EOG, TWTR, XOP, LHX, GD, SO, BKNG, LOW, CCL, GGT, GLUU,
- Added Positions: IUSG, ABT, DPG, CHI, QQQ, SPY, GPM, GOVT, CVX, LDP, CREE, RMRM, EPD, MPLX, INTC, CME, ETO, JPM, CSCO, AVGO, FSLR, JTD, AVK, OC, VFC, K, DUK, EOD, SNE, PM, WMT, LMT, COF, SLV, ABBV, AMGN, NCV, DIS, DEO, PEP, TAP, CHY, CVS, KO, MDLZ, MCD, MDT, MRK, PFE, PRU, SINA, RTX, WFC, JTA, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, NVDA, AMZN, FB, GOOG, V, CMCSA, PYPL, RNP, JD, ISRG, BABA, UNH, BCX, ADBE, MASI, AWP, CHTR, SPOT, IGR, BND, AGG, AAPL, BLK, NCZ, MA, NOW, EA, VRSK, ITOT, RMT, CCD, GLD, NSC, FUND, BXMX, MIE, FDX, DNIF, GNT, GGN, BGR, RQI, PGZ, HD, FPL, FFA, HIX, VVR, HIO, GTLS, ETN, PG, MTN, DDF, HON, MGU,
- Sold Out: SCD, JRS, IRR, ETY, SOR, LGI, GAM, USA, JDD, DHY, SMH, PEO, ADX, CII, BSL, MFD, JRI, IID, MCN, VLT, VTA, GDL, IGA, CTR, ARDC, IGD, GGZ, EXG, BGT, JRO, NSL, FMO, JFR, CEM, EAD, EVF, PPR, HTY, EMO, CIK, JQC, FT, DHF,
For the details of DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doliver+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,316,511 shares, 23.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 77,811 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.32%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 227,624 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.64%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,762 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.6%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,847 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.59%
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $112.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,992 shares as of .New Purchase: Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I (STK)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I. The purchase prices were between $21.09 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,251 shares as of .New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $147.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,752 shares as of .New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89. The stock is now traded at around $136.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,729 shares as of .New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of .New Purchase: Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust (GRX)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,976 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $72.41 and $86.02, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $83.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 227,624 shares as of .Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 142.32%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,730 shares as of .Added: CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND (CHI)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND by 132.97%. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $11.95, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 74,694 shares as of .Added: Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. (DPG)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. by 326.54%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 59,136 shares as of .Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 54.66%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,538 shares as of .Sold Out: Lmp Capital & Income Fund Inc (SCD)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lmp Capital & Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $7.71.Sold Out: Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $2.49.Sold Out: Source Capital Inc (SOR)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Source Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $33.38 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $36.14.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $10.69 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $11.11.Sold Out: Lazard Global Total Return & Inc Fd Inc (LGI)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lazard Global Total Return & Inc Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $14.11 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $15.2.
Here is the complete portfolio of DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:
1. DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. keeps buying