Rit Capital Partners Plc Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Citigroup Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, CDK Global Inc, Schlumberger

Investment company Rit Capital Partners Plc (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Citigroup Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, CDK Global Inc, Schlumberger, The Western Union Co, Novagold Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rit Capital Partners Plc. As of 2020Q3, Rit Capital Partners Plc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TMUS, LEAP.U,
- Added Positions: C, IQV, V, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: BKNG, CDK, NG,
- Sold Out: SLB, WU,
These are the top 5 holdings of RIT CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 288,650 shares, 21.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.49%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 30,100 shares, 20.42% of the total portfolio.
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 208,000 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Visa Inc (V) - 94,500 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.82%
- Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP.U) - 1,500,000 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
Rit Capital Partners Plc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.99%. The holding were 208,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP.U)
Rit Capital Partners Plc initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $12.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.25%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Rit Capital Partners Plc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 1044.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.15%. The holding were 338,900 shares as of .Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Rit Capital Partners Plc added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $169.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 288,650 shares as of .Added: Visa Inc (V)
Rit Capital Partners Plc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 71.82%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 94,500 shares as of .Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Rit Capital Partners Plc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 126,300 shares as of .Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Rit Capital Partners Plc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)
Rit Capital Partners Plc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69.
