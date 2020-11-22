Osterweis Capital Management Inc Buys FedEx Corp, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Sysco Corp, Sells Hologic Inc, FireEye Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Osterweis Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Sysco Corp, PS Business Parks Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Hologic Inc, FireEye Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Osterweis Capital Management Inc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 298,363 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 39,992 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 207,347 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 173,700 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 67,522 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $276.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 173,700 shares as of .

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.69 and $58.82, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 254,530 shares as of .

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $28.59, with an estimated average price of $24.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 134,310 shares as of .

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 56,205 shares as of .

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $134.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,475 shares as of .

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.32 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $91.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,620 shares as of .

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 488,805 shares as of .

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PS Business Parks Inc by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $116.18 and $141.12, with an estimated average price of $129.06. The stock is now traded at around $133.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 221,585 shares as of .

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 248,286 shares as of .

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 370.12%. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $154.5, with an estimated average price of $135.69. The stock is now traded at around $123.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,250 shares as of .

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 152.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $37.23. The stock is now traded at around $52.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 93,595 shares as of .

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in FirstService Corp by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $99.65 and $133.79, with an estimated average price of $117.86. The stock is now traded at around $139.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 63,820 shares as of .

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $11.84 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $13.66.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Enova International Inc. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $16.05.