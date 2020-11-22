Fcg Advisors, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Chatham, NJ, based Investment company Fcg Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, RPM International Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fcg Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Fcg Advisors, Llc owns 175 stocks with a total value of $394 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DVY, IJR, LRCX, IJH, DBEF, WEC, SPYG, ASPN, DGRO, AVGO, EGAN, CEVA, IWC, TXN, MXIM, EMR, PNC, GRMN, DOW, UNP, TTEK, AME, KRNY, DD, COP, IWR, VUG, TTWO, BKN, BGCP, OTLK, TNXP,

IDV, SPY, RPM, IVW, MSFT, PEP, IVE, JPST, JNJ, XOM, OEF, PG, MRK, MO, VEU, AMAT, PFE, BX, INTC, GIS, VGT, BSCM, PM, XLRN, HD, IWO, AMGN, MMM, KMB, JPM, GSY, GOOGL, UPS, KKR, EEM, QQQ, VOOG, XLV, PYPL, BABA, T, NKE, ABT, ADP, CVX, CB, VV, WTRG, ARCC, PFF, BLK, BA, IWN, CSCO, GE, IBM, PRK, BND, BCSF, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, VXF, GLD, IVV, IWD, AMZN, BSCK, FB, POOL, IWB, IWF, EFA, QDEL, VTI, TSLA, AMT, BSCL, IWP, SCZ, NFLX, WFC, VOOV, VCSH, SPLV, SHY, SDY, CMCSA, FRME, NVS, BAC, F, ORCL, DUK, IWM, IWS, VT, SQ, GOOG, VZ, DIS, VWO, TFC, CAT, LYG, SBUX, V,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 936,133 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 184,333 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF) - 319,131 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 947,420 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 223,132 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%

Fcg Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 73,065 shares as of .

Fcg Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $83.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,730 shares as of .

Fcg Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $433.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of .

Fcg Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $214.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,403 shares as of .

Fcg Advisors, Llc initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.46 and $99.15, with an estimated average price of $93.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,073 shares as of .

Fcg Advisors, Llc initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.76. The stock is now traded at around $33.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,198 shares as of .

Fcg Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 34,134 shares as of .

Fcg Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 768.71%. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 95,593 shares as of .

Fcg Advisors, Llc added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 153.08%. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 37,744 shares as of .

Fcg Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 235.89%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $143.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,582 shares as of .

Fcg Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,957 shares as of .

Fcg Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 48.91%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $139.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of .

Fcg Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.64 and $71.22, with an estimated average price of $66.11.

Fcg Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $43.48 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $46.05.

Fcg Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

Fcg Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569.

Fcg Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25.

Fcg Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.