Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C Buys LKQ Corp, CDW Corp, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Sells Teleflex Inc, TransUnion, Check Point Software Technologies

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C (Current Portfolio) buys LKQ Corp, CDW Corp, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Teleflex Inc, TransUnion, Check Point Software Technologies, Ansys Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C. As of 2020Q3, Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C owns 168 stocks with a total value of $24.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



LKQ, MLM, ISRG, FHN, MGRC, HLNE, YETI, TTGT, Added Positions: CDW, AMG, CSL, BURL, ULTA, CACI, FISV, AMT, IAA, SEIC, COO, ADBE, GOOG, ACIW, IT, WTM, INTU, IPAR, MORN, DG, IART, INFO, V, TJX, HXL, XRAY, HLI, EL, IWM, SBUX, APH, UHT, ROST, AON, WWD, BCPC, NKE, NATI, MSI, CBZ, MLAB, MMC, FIS, LOW, LH, QLYS, JLL, ICE, FLIR, CCI, DEO, ZTS, ECL, GPN, AAON, XLV, TEL, IWB, HURN, ACN, ECOL, CASS, SCHW, COST, DRQ, EA, PLUS, TXN, MDLZ, SPGI, MNRO, PEP, PNFP, POWI, RAVN, SSB,

TFX, TRU, CHKP, MA, TMX, ARMK, DHR, JBHT, MANH, VAR, LII, FDS, NDSN, POOL, COLM, BAH, BIO, TMO, LIN, LSTR, TECH, WRB, SBH, XYL, IEX, TRMB, UMPQ, GGG, CASY, EBS, KNSL, MSFT, FB, SSD, CLGX, CENT, SHW, DORM, Sold Out: ANSS, MMM, IBKC,

WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 10,084,829 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Aramark (ARMK) - 18,494,325 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,051,156 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% Visa Inc (V) - 2,167,801 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 3,500,814 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.39%

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,910,861 shares as of .

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $265.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 243,924 shares as of .

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $730.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,571 shares as of .

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in McGrath RentCorp. The purchase prices were between $50.22 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $64.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 347,942 shares as of .

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,295,746 shares as of .

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.56 and $53.54, with an estimated average price of $47.37. The stock is now traded at around $61.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 382,339 shares as of .

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in CDW Corp by 63.63%. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,451,023 shares as of .

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 76.09%. The purchase prices were between $63.38 and $74.19, with an estimated average price of $69.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,018,432 shares as of .

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $273.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,046,706 shares as of .

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. The stock is now traded at around $232.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,031,319 shares as of .

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32. The stock is now traded at around $237.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,031,869 shares as of .

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $331.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 323,856 shares as of .

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.