P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp Buys Immunomedics Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Nikola Corp, TerraForm Power Inc, Evergy Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Immunomedics Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Kansas City Southern, CoreLogic Inc, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, sells Nikola Corp, TerraForm Power Inc, Evergy Inc, Taubman Centers Inc, BorgWarner Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp owns 84 stocks with a total value of $955 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IMMU, VAR, KSU, CLGX, FTOCU, FE, DAR, GSAH, PRPB, CCIV.U, HEC, CFIIU, BFT.U, ETAC, GTXMQ, AONE.U, RBAC.U, FUSE, PSTH, ACND.U, GRSVU, CRHC.U, KCAC, BSN.U, IPV, CCAC, CPSR, LOAK, SFTW, FEAC, GPS, SCVX, GHIV, AHACU, OACB.U, AACQU, DMYD.U, GOAC.U, YAC, SNPR.U, RTP.U, WPF.U, DGNR.U, FAII.U, DFPH, CHPM, PMVC.U, WPF,
- Added Positions: WMGI, TIF, HPQ, CFFA, NFIN, MNCL, CCX, CCX,
- Reduced Positions: NKLA, CARR,
- Sold Out: TERP, EVRG, TCO, BWA, GSAH.U, FSCT, HECCU, GHIVU, FUSE.U, CCAC.U, DMYT.U, LCA, DFNS.U, CCXX.U, SCVX.U, FEAC.U, APXTU, HCAC, DMS, SOAC.U, DFPHU, ARYBU,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with HPQ. Click here to check it out.
- HPQ 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of HPQ
- Peter Lynch Chart of HPQ
For the details of P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/p+schoenfeld+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
- Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) - 4,525,352 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
- Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 1,015,743 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
- Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 594,969 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 285,000 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- HP Inc (HPQ) - 2,008,700 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 594,969 shares as of .New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $188.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 198,800 shares as of .New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 516,800 shares as of .New Purchase: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOCU)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 804,000 shares as of .Added: HP Inc (HPQ)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in HP Inc by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 559,190 shares as of .Added: CF Finance Acquisition Corp (CFFA)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .Added: Netfin Acquisition Corp (NFIN)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 552,964 shares as of .Added: Monocle Acquisition Corp (MNCL)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Monocle Acquisition Corp by 74.65%. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 194,406 shares as of .Added: Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A by 137.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 118,700 shares as of .Added: Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A by 137.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 118,700 shares as of .Sold Out: TerraForm Power Inc (TERP)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $42.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04.Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH.U)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.Sold Out: ForeScout Technologies Inc (FSCT)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:
1. P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying