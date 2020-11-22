Barr E S & Co Buys Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, FedEx Corp, Sells MGM Resorts International, Enstar Group, Affiliated Managers Group Inc

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Barr E S & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, FedEx Corp, sells MGM Resorts International, Enstar Group, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barr E S & Co. As of 2020Q3, Barr E S & Co owns 81 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 653,827 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Markel Corp (MKL) - 75,441 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 173,638 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% Nike Inc (NKE) - 388,036 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,298 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%

Barr E S & Co initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $276.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $111.8 and $128.08, with an estimated average price of $121.77. The stock is now traded at around $156.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 51,381 shares as of .

Barr E S & Co added to a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida by 90.82%. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.44, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 96,650 shares as of .

Barr E S & Co sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Barr E S & Co sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.38 and $74.19, with an estimated average price of $69.96.

Barr E S & Co sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.12 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $17.1.

Barr E S & Co sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.