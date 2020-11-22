Snyder Capital Management L P Buys R1 RCM Inc, KBR Inc, First American Financial Corp, Sells CMC Materials Inc, IAA Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Snyder Capital Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys R1 RCM Inc, KBR Inc, First American Financial Corp, Atmos Energy Corp, sells CMC Materials Inc, IAA Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Cognex Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snyder Capital Management L P. As of 2020Q3, Snyder Capital Management L P owns 73 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RCM, KBR, FAF,
- Added Positions: CACI, UGI, CLH, WWD, ATO, HEI.A, PB, TCF, MTX, TECH, MRCY, KAMN, UCBI, WAL, MDT, ADI, MA, V, WAT, SCHW, EOG,
- Reduced Positions: IAA, EBS, ENTG, CGNX, THR, SNPS, CRL, CTLT, MKL, MAA, STE, LKQ, HXL, DLTR, NNN, KEYS, Y,
- Sold Out: CCMP, CBOE, PDCE,
These are the top 5 holdings of SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P
- Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 1,828,747 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.56%
- UGI Corp (UGI) - 2,904,363 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
- Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 3,379,927 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 844,327 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) - 398,395 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
Snyder Capital Management L P initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.78 and $17.15, with an estimated average price of $14.56. The stock is now traded at around $20.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,498,539 shares as of .New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)
Snyder Capital Management L P initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 971,178 shares as of .New Purchase: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Snyder Capital Management L P initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 263,148 shares as of .Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Snyder Capital Management L P added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $92 and $106.04, with an estimated average price of $99.8. The stock is now traded at around $95.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 122,586 shares as of .Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Snyder Capital Management L P sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.Sold Out: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Snyder Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $85 and $96.46, with an estimated average price of $90.07.Sold Out: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)
Snyder Capital Management L P sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $14.26.
