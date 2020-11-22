Artal Group S.A. Buys Mirati Therapeutics Inc, KE Holdings Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc, Sells Blueprint Medicines Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Avantor Inc

Luxembourg, N4, based Investment company Artal Group S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Mirati Therapeutics Inc, KE Holdings Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, I-MAB, sells Blueprint Medicines Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Avantor Inc, argenx SE, Royalty Pharma PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artal Group S.A.. As of 2020Q3, Artal Group S.A. owns 127 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



MRTX, BEKE, IGMS, TSHA, RLAY, DHR, OVID, CRDF, ESPR, MCRB, KYMR, APLT, DYN, PMVP, ALPN, OXY, CHMA, Added Positions: IMAB, AGEN, BABA, BGNE, ALBO, ADVM, TRIL, STNE, VXRT, SELB, IMUX, MRSN, TCRR, KRYS, AUPH, SPRO, BLU, MEIP, ACIU,

ARGX, RPRX, BNTX, Z, ALNY, EPZM, MRNA, QURE, FATE, GDS, FOLD, BBIO, PASG, TGTX, ADPT, GOSS, IDYA, TBIO, ATRA, DCPH, IOVA, AXDX, MRUS, ADCT, TPTX, ADRO, HARP, AUTL, TECH, REPL, PRVL, RPTX, BDTX, NTLA, AXLA, EVLO, DNLI, RNA, FGEN, YMAB, TCOM, SWTX, ARAV, SRRK, KURA, ZNTL, LPTX, BRKR, SYRS, STOK, SLDB, ORIC, SAGE, RUBY, AGLE, MORF, RGNX, PRTA, PRQR, APTX, RIGL, CTMX, CYCN, CRIS, NERV, CDTX, PTGX, ORTX, Sold Out: BPMC, PYPL, AVTR, AGIO, AAL, VNET, PRNB, ASND, IMMU, AKBA, TCDA, HTHT, NKTR, ALEC, MGTA, CYRX, TORC,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,058,000 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. WW International Inc (WW) - 14,818,300 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 900,000 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 875,000 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) - 1,400,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.26 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $136.56. The stock is now traded at around $226.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 870,000 shares as of .

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in IGM Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $43 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $59.26. The stock is now traded at around $60.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 688,910 shares as of .

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $23.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,140,882 shares as of .

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in I-MAB by 123.77%. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $47.03, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of .

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Agenus Inc by 142.11%. The purchase prices were between $2.98 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $3.96. The stock is now traded at around $3.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,900,000 shares as of .

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 70.16%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $41.61, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 851,405 shares as of .

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $13.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of .

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc by 57.40%. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $16, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $17.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $69.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.7, with an estimated average price of $76.98.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $43.96.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $23.33.