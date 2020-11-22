  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Artal Group S.A. Buys Mirati Therapeutics Inc, KE Holdings Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc, Sells Blueprint Medicines Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Avantor Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: IMAB +1.44% AGEN -2.67% ALBO +0.95% ADVM +2.52% TRIL +1.2% STNE +1.34% MRTX +0.01% BEKE +2.44% IGMS +0.2% TSHA -1.53%

Luxembourg, N4, based Investment company Artal Group S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Mirati Therapeutics Inc, KE Holdings Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, I-MAB, sells Blueprint Medicines Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Avantor Inc, argenx SE, Royalty Pharma PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artal Group S.A.. As of 2020Q3, Artal Group S.A. owns 127 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Artal Group S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/artal+group+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Artal Group S.A.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,058,000 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio.
  2. WW International Inc (WW) - 14,818,300 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio.
  3. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 900,000 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
  4. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 875,000 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.
  5. Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) - 1,400,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.26 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $136.56. The stock is now traded at around $226.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 870,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS)

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in IGM Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $43 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $59.26. The stock is now traded at around $60.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 688,910 shares as of .

New Purchase: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $23.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,140,882 shares as of .

New Purchase: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Added: I-MAB (IMAB)

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in I-MAB by 123.77%. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $47.03, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of .

Added: Agenus Inc (AGEN)

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Agenus Inc by 142.11%. The purchase prices were between $2.98 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $3.96. The stock is now traded at around $3.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,900,000 shares as of .

Added: Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 70.16%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $41.61, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 851,405 shares as of .

Added: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $13.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of .

Added: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc by 57.40%. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $16, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $17.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $69.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.7, with an estimated average price of $76.98.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.

Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75.

Sold Out: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $43.96.

Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55.

Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $23.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Artal Group S.A.. Also check out:

1. Artal Group S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Artal Group S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Artal Group S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Artal Group S.A. keeps buying

Comments

