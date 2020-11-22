Marsico Capital Management Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, United Parcel Service Inc, DexCom Inc, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Denver, CO, based Investment company Marsico Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, United Parcel Service Inc, DexCom Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marsico Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Marsico Capital Management Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UPS, EL, ADPT, NTRA, CCEP, TDOC, DDOG,
- Added Positions: DIS, DXCM, ISRG, BURL, EW, AMZN, FB, SBUX, ZTS, MTD, SNAP, TEAM, HLT, TSM, GWPH, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, NVDA, PYPL, LULU, SPOT, UBER, NOW, EXAS, VMC, BFAM, SPGI, CCI, AME, FIS, ADBE, OKTA, TWLO, TFX, DLR, BLL, SE, PAGS,
- Sold Out: REGN, CNC, NFLX, RNG, RYAAY,
These are the top 5 holdings of MARSICO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 90,160 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,169,293 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,183,727 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 408,431 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 752,048 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
Marsico Capital Management Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 266,010 shares as of .New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Marsico Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $240.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,444 shares as of .New Purchase: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
Marsico Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $42.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 90,038 shares as of .New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Marsico Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $56.84. The stock is now traded at around $85.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,954 shares as of .New Purchase: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)
Marsico Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 57,199 shares as of .New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Marsico Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,109 shares as of .Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Marsico Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1329.18%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 459,595 shares as of .Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Marsico Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 525.71%. The purchase prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $315.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 82,444 shares as of .Added: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Marsico Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 142.34%. The purchase prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. The stock is now traded at around $232.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 73,646 shares as of .Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Marsico Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $730.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 66,846 shares as of .Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Marsico Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 209.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 132,377 shares as of .Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Marsico Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $166.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 87,838 shares as of .Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Marsico Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Marsico Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Marsico Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Marsico Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76.Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Marsico Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6.
