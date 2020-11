Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sunrun Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Chevron Corp, Teradyne Inc

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sunrun Inc, ConocoPhillips, Qualcomm Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Chevron Corp, Teradyne Inc, Etsy Inc, Catalent Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 3000 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 720,366 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 233,000 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 302,408 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,367 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 512,390 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87. The stock is now traded at around $143.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,701 shares as of .

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.04 and $53.62, with an estimated average price of $46.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,921 shares as of .

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of .

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45. The stock is now traded at around $97.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,671 shares as of .

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $11.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 68,759 shares as of .

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $178.51, with an estimated average price of $120.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of .

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1433.79%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,709 shares as of .

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 363.82%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,053 shares as of .

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 164.42%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 110,263 shares as of .

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 117.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 68,338 shares as of .

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 142.07%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $518.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,434 shares as of .

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 59,166 shares as of .

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.

Summit Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.