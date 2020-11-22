Capital International Ltd Buys Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells ServiceNow Inc, Enbridge Inc, Deere

Investment company Capital International Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Netflix Inc, Copart Inc, sells ServiceNow Inc, Enbridge Inc, Deere, American Tower Corp, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Ltd . As of 2020Q3, Capital International Ltd owns 154 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CPRT, CRSP, FLT, GRFS, TDG, BAX, TWTR, TNDM, FIS, VIR, CARR, EA, TDOC, LYV,

CPRT, CRSP, FLT, GRFS, TDG, BAX, TWTR, TNDM, FIS, VIR, CARR, EA, TDOC, LYV, Added Positions: TSLA, FB, MSFT, MA, NFLX, JPM, SHOP, PFE, VRTX, AVGO, GOOG, COST, GOOGL, HLT, ADBE, HON, BGNE, AAPL, MCO, NVCR, CL, VALE, V, PYPL, HD, SGEN, LII, REGN, AMD, MELI, CB, BKNG, ZTS, SE, NKE, SHW, WBA, GDDY, ATVI, CREE, DHR, MDLZ, LIN, UBS, TEL, QSR, TRMB, PODD, ACGL, BLK, EFX, PEP, ABT, AMX, ADSK, EW, RYAAY, RARE, GOLD, BA, COP, DPZ, ICE, TSM, AON, GIS, MS, GM, SMAR, IDXX, TRP, ZEN, AES, ASML, TCOM, IEX, MU, ON, SIVB, SLB, BKR, DD, EOG, MSI, VRSN, LYB, CDK, SNAP, SPOT, BAC, IBN, MTD, HGV, RE, FLIR, GS, INFY, WPM, WLTW, YUM, WDAY, AYX, ATUS, DELL, UBER, AU, CNQ, MRK, RNR, TMO, WAB, AGIO, BSX, CF, CE, GE, NTAP, NEM, TEVA, DOW, APD, LLY,

TSLA, FB, MSFT, MA, NFLX, JPM, SHOP, PFE, VRTX, AVGO, GOOG, COST, GOOGL, HLT, ADBE, HON, BGNE, AAPL, MCO, NVCR, CL, VALE, V, PYPL, HD, SGEN, LII, REGN, AMD, MELI, CB, BKNG, ZTS, SE, NKE, SHW, WBA, GDDY, ATVI, CREE, DHR, MDLZ, LIN, UBS, TEL, QSR, TRMB, PODD, ACGL, BLK, EFX, PEP, ABT, AMX, ADSK, EW, RYAAY, RARE, GOLD, BA, COP, DPZ, ICE, TSM, AON, GIS, MS, GM, SMAR, IDXX, TRP, ZEN, AES, ASML, TCOM, IEX, MU, ON, SIVB, SLB, BKR, DD, EOG, MSI, VRSN, LYB, CDK, SNAP, SPOT, BAC, IBN, MTD, HGV, RE, FLIR, GS, INFY, WPM, WLTW, YUM, WDAY, AYX, ATUS, DELL, UBER, AU, CNQ, MRK, RNR, TMO, WAB, AGIO, BSX, CF, CE, GE, NTAP, NEM, TEVA, DOW, APD, LLY, Reduced Positions: NOW, AMZN, AMT, GPN, CME, ISRG, INTC, GILD, PM, DLR, NOC, SRE, TXN, INCY, EQIX, MLCO,

NOW, AMZN, AMT, GPN, CME, ISRG, INTC, GILD, PM, DLR, NOC, SRE, TXN, INCY, EQIX, MLCO, Sold Out: ENB, DE, CCI, EL, CVX, MAR, QCOM, TFC, AMAT, NTR, KO, EWBC, EIX, MO, KLAC, KT, SREPA.PFD, TWLO, VZ, UNP, ETRN, TRN, PAYX, PNC, MET, LVS, RTX, KHC, CCIPA.PFD, EXC,

For the details of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+international+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 336,542 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.90% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,769 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69% Facebook Inc (FB) - 297,866 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 337,734 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.17% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 130,467 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.60%

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $114.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 72,602 shares as of .

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $88.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 68,433 shares as of .

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,457 shares as of .

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Grifols SA. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 196,672 shares as of .

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25. The stock is now traded at around $574.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,554 shares as of .

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,943 shares as of .

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 297,866 shares as of .

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 337,734 shares as of .

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $323.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 130,467 shares as of .

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $488.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 75,499 shares as of .

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 269,359 shares as of .

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $988.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,307 shares as of .

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83.

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04.

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7.

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.