Forbes J M & Co Llp Buys Broadcom Inc, Prologis Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Hexcel Corp, TG Therapeutics Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Forbes J M & Co Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Prologis Inc, American Tower Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Hexcel Corp, TG Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forbes J M & Co Llp. As of 2020Q3, Forbes J M & Co Llp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $625 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AVGO, PLD, AMT, ITW, NVDA, CHKP, DOW,
- Added Positions: IAU, ABT, UNP, AAPL, CRM, PYPL, GOOGL, V, MRK, JNJ, CATC, IBM, PEP, NSRGY, JPM, HON, LIN, KO, PG, BAC, T, ABBV, VZ, MMM, INTC, ECL, BMY, BDX, XYL, VIG, SPTS, DSI,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, XOM, FISV, IEF, GOOG, DD, HD, RTX,
- Sold Out: HXL, TGTX,
- ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 2,604,687 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,915 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 62,364 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,363 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 241,052 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $383.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 20,931 shares as of .New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 54,846 shares as of .New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $232.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 22,338 shares as of .New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $203.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of .New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $523.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 446 shares as of .New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.92 and $130.58, with an estimated average price of $121.76. The stock is now traded at around $118.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,815 shares as of .Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Forbes J M & Co Llp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,127 shares as of .Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Forbes J M & Co Llp added to a holding in 3M Co by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $172.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,705 shares as of .Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Forbes J M & Co Llp sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $40.39.Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Forbes J M & Co Llp sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $22.98.
