Hutchinson Capital Management Buys Bank of America Corp, Ingredion Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, Novartis AG, Veeva Systems Inc

Investment company Hutchinson Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Ingredion Inc, Dollar General Corp, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Novartis AG, Veeva Systems Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hutchinson Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Hutchinson Capital Management owns 68 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 94,358 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,368 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.54%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,153 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 666,374 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 285,138 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 666,374 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Hutchinson Capital Management initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $210.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,011 shares as of .

Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Hutchinson Capital Management added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 76.20%. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 106,968 shares as of .

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Hutchinson Capital Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,255 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Hutchinson Capital Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.82%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1742.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 211 shares as of .

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Hutchinson Capital Management sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65.



