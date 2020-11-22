Northeast Investment Management Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Chegg Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Chubb, BP PLC

Boston, MA, based Investment company Northeast Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Chegg Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, Tesla Inc, sells U.S. Bancorp, Chubb, BP PLC, Dominion Energy Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northeast Investment Management. As of 2020Q3, Northeast Investment Management owns 176 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PTON, CHGG, UNH, AMD, AON, CHRW, C, VV, MAR, E4X2,

PTON, CHGG, UNH, AMD, AON, CHRW, C, VV, MAR, E4X2, Added Positions: AKAM, TROW, DIS, GOOGL, PEP, VCSH, GS, MCD, PFE, COST, WMT, AMT, ACN, UPS, MA, PG, NKE, TSLA, ZM, ABB, NEE, BRK.B, CMCSA, VIG, DOCU, SQ, PYPL, BABA, GOOG, ABT, JNJ, ECL, TGT, EXAS, VB, ASML, MRK, NFLX, GE, MMM, BX, AMGN, WFC, QCOM, SBUX, VZ, ADP, VCIT, MGK, EL, GILD,

AKAM, TROW, DIS, GOOGL, PEP, VCSH, GS, MCD, PFE, COST, WMT, AMT, ACN, UPS, MA, PG, NKE, TSLA, ZM, ABB, NEE, BRK.B, CMCSA, VIG, DOCU, SQ, PYPL, BABA, GOOG, ABT, JNJ, ECL, TGT, EXAS, VB, ASML, MRK, NFLX, GE, MMM, BX, AMGN, WFC, QCOM, SBUX, VZ, ADP, VCIT, MGK, EL, GILD, Reduced Positions: AAPL, USB, RTX, AMZN, FB, INTC, NVDA, AMCR, BP, XOM, OTIS, ISRG, VO, VEU, VEA, LMT, TDOC, ETSY, CARR, VWO, EFA, T, TJX, TRV, SLB, NUE, MTD, MDT, IDXX, HD, HSY, DEO, CI, BA, APD,

AAPL, USB, RTX, AMZN, FB, INTC, NVDA, AMCR, BP, XOM, OTIS, ISRG, VO, VEU, VEA, LMT, TDOC, ETSY, CARR, VWO, EFA, T, TJX, TRV, SLB, NUE, MTD, MDT, IDXX, HD, HSY, DEO, CI, BA, APD, Sold Out: CB, D, DD, RDS.A, WBA, GOOS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 935,033 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,001 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Visa Inc (V) - 310,251 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,206 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 117,299 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,273 shares as of .

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $71.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of .

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $334.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of .

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of .

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,272 shares as of .

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $154.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of .

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 128.74%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,862 shares as of .

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $489.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of .

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 76.21%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,570 shares as of .

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Target Corp by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $172.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,733 shares as of .

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Square Inc by 48.95%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $195.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,903 shares as of .

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of .

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84.