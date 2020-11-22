Greenwood Gearhart Inc Buys ARK ETF TR, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Loews Corp, Oracle Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

Fayetteville, AR, based Investment company Greenwood Gearhart Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ARK ETF TR, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Loews Corp, Oracle Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. As of 2020Q3, Greenwood Gearhart Inc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKK, SOXX, QQQ, IGV, VXUS, VNQ,

ARKK, SOXX, QQQ, IGV, VXUS, VNQ, Added Positions: JPST, AON, BK, DEO, MSFT, RDS.A, SYK, WFC, BOMN, DISCA, J, RTX, FWONK, OTIS, GLW, JPM, DAL, AMZN,

JPST, AON, BK, DEO, MSFT, RDS.A, SYK, WFC, BOMN, DISCA, J, RTX, FWONK, OTIS, GLW, JPM, DAL, AMZN, Reduced Positions: ORCL, XOM, CSCO, IBM, BA, SO, AAPL, HD, LILA, HOMB, ACN, GOOG, IGIB, CAT, VZ, NEP, JNJ, UNP, MRK, JBHT, AXP, SPY, MCD, LOW, KO,

ORCL, XOM, CSCO, IBM, BA, SO, AAPL, HD, LILA, HOMB, ACN, GOOG, IGIB, CAT, VZ, NEP, JNJ, UNP, MRK, JBHT, AXP, SPY, MCD, LOW, KO, Sold Out: L, ADM, SCHV,

For the details of GREENWOOD GEARHART INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwood+gearhart+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 382,217 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 445,327 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,117 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 305,195 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,357 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $104.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 119,450 shares as of .

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $267.4 and $322.4, with an estimated average price of $292.97. The stock is now traded at around $347.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 34,857 shares as of .

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 37,538 shares as of .

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $326.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 31,353 shares as of .

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $57.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 158,266 shares as of .

Greenwood Gearhart Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 101,845 shares as of .

Greenwood Gearhart Inc added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 445,327 shares as of .

Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $32.82 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $35.87.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $43.7.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46.