Scoggin Llc Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Taubman Centers Inc, Masco Corp, Sells Tiffany, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, The Home Depot Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Scoggin Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Taubman Centers Inc, Masco Corp, Rocket Inc, Accenture PLC, sells Tiffany, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, The Home Depot Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, BorgWarner Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scoggin Llc. As of 2020Q3, Scoggin Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSTH, MAS, RKT, ACN, CPAA, KAR, LAD, GOAC.U,

PSTH, MAS, RKT, ACN, CPAA, KAR, LAD, GOAC.U, Added Positions: TCO,

TCO, Reduced Positions: TIF, SEAS, ESI, APG, NOMD,

TIF, SEAS, ESI, APG, NOMD, Sold Out: SPY, HD, XLK, BWA, BHC, QSR, SSNC, FLT, FBM, V, HCA, ORLY, RCL, MAR, WYNN, AXP, NOW, PD, EPAM, VRSN, ANSS,

For the details of SCOGGIN LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scoggin+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 100,000 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 100,000 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 2,102,500 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 100,000 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) - 500,000 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.22%

Scoggin Llc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

Scoggin Llc initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.65 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $55.91. The stock is now traded at around $54.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Scoggin Llc initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .

Scoggin Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $243.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Scoggin Llc initiated holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 180,380 shares as of .

Scoggin Llc initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .

Scoggin Llc added to a holding in Taubman Centers Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32. The stock is now traded at around $42.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Scoggin Llc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Scoggin Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.

Scoggin Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96.

Scoggin Llc sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $42.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04.

Scoggin Llc sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

Scoggin Llc sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75.