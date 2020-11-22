Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Canadian National Railway Co, Lowe's Inc, NVR Inc, Sells Apple Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

London, X0, based Investment company Schroder Investment Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian National Railway Co, Lowe's Inc, NVR Inc, NetEase Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Apple Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Nutrien during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schroder Investment Management Group. As of 2020Q3, Schroder Investment Management Group owns 1323 stocks with a total value of $62.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 24,334,797 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,709,076 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 475,486 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 774,320 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 13,441,063 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34%

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.27 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $20.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,821,048 shares as of .

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.54 and $378.3, with an estimated average price of $340.43. The stock is now traded at around $401.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 83,084 shares as of .

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $74.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 408,269 shares as of .

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.98 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $127.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 264,517 shares as of .

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in Fabrinet. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $76.4, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 357,879 shares as of .

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 305,539 shares as of .

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 935.47%. The purchase prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,009,278 shares as of .

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 2343.65%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,349,044 shares as of .

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in NVR Inc by 1042.32%. The purchase prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88. The stock is now traded at around $4160.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 41,809 shares as of .

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 335.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,345,495 shares as of .

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 85.25%. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,612,259 shares as of .

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in Gold Fields Ltd by 209.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,587,613 shares as of .

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $36.32 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $46.77.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $13.76.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in Webster Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $27.12.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $41.91 and $57.81, with an estimated average price of $48.38.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $19.49 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $21.86.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $66.6 and $79.19, with an estimated average price of $73.53.