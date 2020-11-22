  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc Buys Ingevity Corp, Frontdoor Inc, Sanderson Farms Inc, Sells Darling Ingredients Inc, WestRock Co, Ovintiv Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: NGVT +2.11% FTDR +0.39% SAFM -0.21% TMX -0.2% MOH -0.92% UNVR +3.16% MGPI -0.31%

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Southernsun Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ingevity Corp, Frontdoor Inc, Sanderson Farms Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, sells Darling Ingredients Inc, WestRock Co, Ovintiv Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, IDEX Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southernsun Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Southernsun Asset Management, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $764 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southernsun+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 1,717,541 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.51%
  2. The Brink's Co (BCO) - 1,294,892 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27%
  3. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 1,003,560 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.88%
  4. Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 3,931,151 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  5. AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 618,331 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.4%
New Purchase: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.3 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,388 shares as of .

Added: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Ingevity Corp by 462.55%. The purchase prices were between $48.21 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $66.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 274,871 shares as of .

Added: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 257.96%. The purchase prices were between $38.91 and $46.01, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 206,348 shares as of .

Added: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 159,445 shares as of .

Added: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $39.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 636,295 shares as of .

Added: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 112.24%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $196.01, with an estimated average price of $181.96. The stock is now traded at around $207.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 35,624 shares as of .



