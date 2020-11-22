  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Marvell Technology Group, Alphabet Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: IVW -0.81% MRVL -0.5% GOOG -1.23% PFE +1.41% IWS -0.32% SCHZ +0.11% MTCH -1.32% EVRG +1.53% IAC -0.91% CEQP -0.43% WMB +0.89%

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Marvell Technology Group, Alphabet Inc, Match Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Baxter International Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc owns 272 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moneta+group+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 1,458,750 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 849,895 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IDV) - 1,637,184 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  4. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY) - 384,805 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  5. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHH) - 912,383 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%
New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,999 shares as of .

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $54.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,378 shares as of .

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,360 shares as of .

New Purchase: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $16.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 128,571 shares as of .

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 60,611 shares as of .

New Purchase: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,582 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 308.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 279,263 shares as of .

Added: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 647,733 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 336.52%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1742.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 7,495 shares as of .

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 491.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 90,627 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 269.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 36,776 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 90,139 shares as of .

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $19.05 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.21.

Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.61.

Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93.

Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $104.17, with an estimated average price of $71.42.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.



