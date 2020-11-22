Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Marvell Technology Group, Alphabet Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Marvell Technology Group, Alphabet Inc, Match Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Baxter International Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc owns 272 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 1,458,750 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 849,895 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% ISHARES TRUST (IDV) - 1,637,184 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY) - 384,805 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHH) - 912,383 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,999 shares as of .

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $54.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,378 shares as of .

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,360 shares as of .

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $16.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 128,571 shares as of .

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 60,611 shares as of .

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,582 shares as of .

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 308.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 279,263 shares as of .

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 647,733 shares as of .

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 336.52%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1742.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 7,495 shares as of .

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 491.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 90,627 shares as of .

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 269.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 36,776 shares as of .

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 90,139 shares as of .

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $19.05 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.21.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.61.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $104.17, with an estimated average price of $71.42.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.