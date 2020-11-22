Mainstay Capital Management Llc Buys ISHARES GOLD TRUST, EXCHANGE TRADED CO, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, TerraForm Power Inc

Investment company Mainstay Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES GOLD TRUST, EXCHANGE TRADED CO, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Brookfield Renewable Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, TerraForm Power Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mainstay Capital Management Llc . As of 2020Q3, Mainstay Capital Management Llc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IWY) - 447,205 shares, 19.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.98% ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 2,310,472 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.54% ISHARES TRUST (ITB) - 589,079 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.09% ARK ETF TR (ARKG) - 458,524 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48% EXCHANGE TRADED CO (EMQQ) - 293,102 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in EXCHANGE TRADED CO. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $60.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 293,102 shares as of .

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of .

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 18,126 shares as of .

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34. The stock is now traded at around $96.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,815 shares as of .

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,774 shares as of .

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 45,740 shares as of .

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 139.54%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.57%. The holding were 2,310,472 shares as of .

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 824.51%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 24,407 shares as of .

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 536.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 98,675 shares as of .

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,099 shares as of .

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.78%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,775 shares as of .

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 75,971 shares as of .

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $20.63 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.66.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34.