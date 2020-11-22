Ironwood Investment Management Llc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Ecolab Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Ironwood Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Deere, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Ecolab Inc, Western Digital Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BND, CKPT, FNV, EMR, DE, AAPL, AVYA, UIS, FLR,

BND, CKPT, FNV, EMR, DE, AAPL, AVYA, UIS, FLR, Added Positions: EFA, KSS, BBSI, GLD, CMTL, GFF, TTMI, CVGI, ADP, GDX, CSCO, B, KOP, GTT, KRA, MEI, GPI, ARW, GS, FOE, ZTS, HPQ, FITB, WDAY, IVC, COLB, CLX, BDC, CHYHY, PNFP, NVO, V, APD, TDY, BHR, OTIS, DHR, BMTC, MKC, CL, JNJ, HPE, FAST, SM,

EFA, KSS, BBSI, GLD, CMTL, GFF, TTMI, CVGI, ADP, GDX, CSCO, B, KOP, GTT, KRA, MEI, GPI, ARW, GS, FOE, ZTS, HPQ, FITB, WDAY, IVC, COLB, CLX, BDC, CHYHY, PNFP, NVO, V, APD, TDY, BHR, OTIS, DHR, BMTC, MKC, CL, JNJ, HPE, FAST, SM, Reduced Positions: VGIT, ECL, INTC, C, GE, VTI, SMCI, IWV, NCR, CRM, TTEC, VWO, MCK, QRVO, LXU,

VGIT, ECL, INTC, C, GE, VTI, SMCI, IWV, NCR, CRM, TTEC, VWO, MCK, QRVO, LXU, Sold Out: VGSH, WDC,

For the details of IRONWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 48,464 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 40,278 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 22,213 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) - 545,881 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) - 43,397 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Ironwood Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

Ironwood Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.62 and $4.24, with an estimated average price of $2.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 136,045 shares as of .

Ironwood Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,468 shares as of .

Ironwood Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,768 shares as of .

Ironwood Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $258.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of .

Ironwood Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of .

Ironwood Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,101 shares as of .

Ironwood Investment Management Llc added to a holding in GTT Communications Inc by 99.50%. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $3.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,912 shares as of .

Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13.

Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35.