Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Facebook Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Cosan, SPDR GOLD TRUST

Investment company Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Facebook Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Vale SA, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells ISHARES TRUST, Cosan, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. As of 2020Q3, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owns 159 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/itau+unibanco+holding+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 809,467 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 650,062 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.47% Vale SA (VALE) - 10,057,367 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.08% Facebook Inc (FB) - 391,556 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 457.51% America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 7,452,791 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 70,060 shares as of .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 260,832 shares as of .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Afya Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.48 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $25.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 463,153 shares as of .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $62.62 and $81.21, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $105.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 140,119 shares as of .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 71,457 shares as of .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 699,098 shares as of .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 79.47%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $326.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 650,062 shares as of .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 457.51%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 391,556 shares as of .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 221.10%. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 7,986,233 shares as of .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Vale SA by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 10,057,367 shares as of .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 186.76%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1416.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 25,195 shares as of .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 199.30%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $47.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 637,231 shares as of .

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.99, with an estimated average price of $2.51.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $26.26 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $31.13.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $118.08, with an estimated average price of $108.88.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. The sale prices were between $6.86 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.75.