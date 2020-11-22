Vestor Capital, Llc Buys eBay Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Facebook Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Fiserv Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Vestor Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys eBay Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Facebook Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells AT&T Inc, Fiserv Inc, Honeywell International Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestor Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Vestor Capital, Llc owns 132 stocks with a total value of $705 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EBAY, TSM, DLTR, NFLX, VTI, AJG, TSLA, CRM, VIG, CSCO, VV, TMUS, SYK, RTX, OPK, LH, EEM, GLIBA,

EBAY, TSM, DLTR, NFLX, VTI, AJG, TSLA, CRM, VIG, CSCO, VV, TMUS, SYK, RTX, OPK, LH, EEM, GLIBA, Added Positions: XLF, FB, PYPL, JNJ, XLC, JPM, AMD, SOXX, V, IGV, AMAT, CRWD, NET, UNP, AMZN, GOOG, ABT, AVGO, LLY, KSU, MCK, GPN, CTVA, MSFT, HD, AZO, PEP, APD, IBM, SBUX, GOOGL, MRK, MMC, LMT, COST, QQQ, STZ, CGC, WBA, DIS,

XLF, FB, PYPL, JNJ, XLC, JPM, AMD, SOXX, V, IGV, AMAT, CRWD, NET, UNP, AMZN, GOOG, ABT, AVGO, LLY, KSU, MCK, GPN, CTVA, MSFT, HD, AZO, PEP, APD, IBM, SBUX, GOOGL, MRK, MMC, LMT, COST, QQQ, STZ, CGC, WBA, DIS, Reduced Positions: T, FISV, HON, IJR, IJH, USB, MDT, EFA, MA, EWJ, SCZ, PKI, UNH, DON, TMO, PG, VNQ, BDX, IVW, IVV, MCD, ADBE, NVDA, VPU, BRK.B, DES, KO, WM, BAC, VWO, DLN, FOCS, TGT, SPY, XEL, MDLZ, INTC, EXC, ABBV, PSX, PM, GILD, XOM, D, BP, BA, WTFC, ADSK, MO, MMM,

T, FISV, HON, IJR, IJH, USB, MDT, EFA, MA, EWJ, SCZ, PKI, UNH, DON, TMO, PG, VNQ, BDX, IVW, IVV, MCD, ADBE, NVDA, VPU, BRK.B, DES, KO, WM, BAC, VWO, DLN, FOCS, TGT, SPY, XEL, MDLZ, INTC, EXC, ABBV, PSX, PM, GILD, XOM, D, BP, BA, WTFC, ADSK, MO, MMM, Sold Out: MU, EWU, ELAN, AXP, CME, IWF, HDV, VUG, KRG, IXN, XLY, ALL, MDY, IWM, XB6, WEC, WFC, PETS, ORLY, DE, AFG,

For the details of VESTOR CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vestor+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 485,591 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,175 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Visa Inc (V) - 139,370 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.52% Facebook Inc (FB) - 101,326 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.80% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 209,697 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 264,968 shares as of .

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 40,069 shares as of .

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $94.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,911 shares as of .

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $488.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,162 shares as of .

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $183.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of .

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $489.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 480 shares as of .

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 15982.71%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 361,861 shares as of .

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 101,326 shares as of .

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 72.97%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 97,033 shares as of .

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 108.31%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 88,295 shares as of .

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 5930.42%. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 114,578 shares as of .

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 54.12%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 197,251 shares as of .

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34.