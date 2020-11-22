  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc Buys Mastercard Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

November 22, 2020 | About: MA -3.26% NOW +0.73% QCOM -1.02% MRVL -0.5% VEEV +0.62% IPHI -0.36% ZG +1.97% DKNG -2.21% SE +5.56% ZS +3.23% PENN -0.88% APPS +7.06%

Investment company Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Marvell Technology Group, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, RingCentral Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. As of 2020Q3, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc owns 67 stocks with a total value of $707 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BERKSHIRE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of BERKSHIRE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 162,690 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1626800.00%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,400 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.77%
  3. Square Inc (SQ) - 249,010 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 72,580 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 86,090 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.94%
New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $77.67. The stock is now traded at around $113.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 314,420 shares as of .

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 423,530 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $183.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 132,880 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.21 and $159.36, with an estimated average price of $129.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 133,930 shares as of .

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 259,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.11 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 468,880 shares as of .

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 1626800.00%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $323.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 162,690 shares as of .

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 660700.00%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $518.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 66,080 shares as of .

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 2363400.00%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 236,350 shares as of .

Added: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 6781900.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 678,200 shares as of .

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 745900.00%. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $274.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 74,600 shares as of .

Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 1850800.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.33 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $148.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 185,090 shares as of .

Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.36.



Comments

