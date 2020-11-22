Next Century Growth Investors Llc Buys Veracyte Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Trean Insurance Group Inc, Sells Goosehead Insurance Inc, Tactile Systems Technology Inc, eHealth Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Next Century Growth Investors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Veracyte Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Trean Insurance Group Inc, Accolade Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, sells Goosehead Insurance Inc, Tactile Systems Technology Inc, eHealth Inc, Fiverr International, Zynex Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Century Growth Investors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 128 stocks with a total value of $961 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 771,066 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41% CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 754,049 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68% TechTarget Inc (TTGT) - 641,538 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.88% Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) - 262,309 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.51% SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) - 1,077,385 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 282,133 shares as of .

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Trean Insurance Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 453,264 shares as of .

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $34.38. The stock is now traded at around $48.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 176,092 shares as of .

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 118,232 shares as of .

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 414,559 shares as of .

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in nLight Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.96 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 177,365 shares as of .

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 129.73%. The purchase prices were between $26.73 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $31.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 640,564 shares as of .

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 75.44%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 244,040 shares as of .

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 275,654 shares as of .

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $11.05 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $34.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 472,549 shares as of .

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $53.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 254,584 shares as of .

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 58.83%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $66.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 84,466 shares as of .

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $18.85, with an estimated average price of $17.04.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $17.27 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $20.88.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83.