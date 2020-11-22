Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc Buys AT&T Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Sells Albemarle Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, FedEx Corp

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Perspecta Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Albemarle Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, FedEx Corp, Entegris Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) - 11,702,150 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.55% Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) - 8,847,027 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.84% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 8,264,816 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% FireEye Inc (FEYE) - 14,695,208 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 12,774,794 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 3,914,513 shares as of .

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,999,716 shares as of .

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,880 shares as of .

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.96 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $23.14. The stock is now traded at around $24.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of .

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of .

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The purchase prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $391.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of .

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 140.88%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $70.58, with an estimated average price of $64.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,544,128 shares as of .

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 44.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 4,950,711 shares as of .

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 324.11%. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 390,337 shares as of .

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 191.99%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,247 shares as of .

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.