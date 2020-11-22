  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc Buys AT&T Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Sells Albemarle Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, FedEx Corp

November 22, 2020 | About: WAB -1.89% PRSP +0.13% IWN -0.29% IWM +0.11% T +0.14% FLIR +1.17% JPM -0.86% GSPC.PFD +0% PCG +3.01% MDY -0.07% GILD -0.86%

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Perspecta Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Albemarle Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, FedEx Corp, Entegris Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shapiro+capital+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC
  1. Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) - 11,702,150 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.55%
  2. Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) - 8,847,027 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.84%
  3. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 8,264,816 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
  4. FireEye Inc (FEYE) - 14,695,208 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
  5. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 12,774,794 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 3,914,513 shares as of .

New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,999,716 shares as of .

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,880 shares as of .

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSPC.PFD)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.96 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $23.14. The stock is now traded at around $24.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The purchase prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $391.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of .

Added: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 140.88%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $70.58, with an estimated average price of $64.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,544,128 shares as of .

Added: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 44.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 4,950,711 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWN)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 324.11%. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 390,337 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 191.99%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,247 shares as of .

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Shapiro Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC. Also check out:

1. SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC keeps buying

