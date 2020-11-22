Westfield Capital Management Co Lp Buys Darden Restaurants Inc, American Tower Corp, Netflix Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Novartis AG

Boston, MA, based Investment company Westfield Capital Management Co Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Darden Restaurants Inc, American Tower Corp, Netflix Inc, Target Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Novartis AG, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westfield Capital Management Co Lp. As of 2020Q3, Westfield Capital Management Co Lp owns 235 stocks with a total value of $15.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DRI, NFLX, MMC, CAT, DHI, ST, AYX, CE, LRCX, EYE, LAMR, RNG, EXPE, MYOK, SAIA, LPRO, SMAR, FFIV, KNSL, FOUR, BL, CHGG, EIDX, DIOD, FGEN, ADTN, BBY, RNA, FMTX, FTAC, DPZ, AGEN, ALB,

AMT, TGT, ZEN, ASND, HAE, PODD, CMG, DOOO, MCHP, UNP, AVGO, TDG, COO, QCOM, SUI, NCR, XLRN, CHDN, ETSY, VRTX, BKI, IRWD, EPRT, SIMO, MDB, MKSI, TXRH, INSM, RPAY, BRP, ROK, BMY, MSCI, REXR, STAY, SRPT, HLNE, DBX, IEX, ENV, FRC, DXCM, TPTX, STOR, LITE, AEIS, PFPT, ZNGA, ITT, AME, WMS, GOOG, VIAV, DIS, SBUX, PEP, NBIX, COST, C, Reduced Positions: NOW, SPLK, STZ, HLT, WMT, TWLO, NVDA, FIS, TEAM, ALGN, JBHT, CTLT, GPN, FAF, AMED, AAPL, BIO, HUM, TDY, WWD, MSGS, PCRX, APO, KBH, SBNY, TRNO, NICE, IDXX, MSFT, RGEN, FB, PYPL, CSGP, AMZN, AMAT, MTD, SAIC, SQ, HD, SPGI, CRM, V, NXPI, BLD, GOOGL, LULU, SSNC, SITM, TMO, TMUS, TT, NSA, AJG, CHTR, LPLA, GO, CRL, FTNT, WDAY, BURL, MSA, STE, FLT, RCKT, ARE, BMRN, BSX, NKE, ORLY, ODFL, RPM, ROST, SBAC, SGEN, TKR, TREX, MASI, MXL, TRU, MIME, TW, PLMR, EPAY, CTSH, ELS, ITW, LECO, MRK, NUAN, DGX, SKY, ACIW, UNF, WCN, WEX, WNS, ULTA, PRI, FIVE, BERY, FATE, TNDM, PCTY, TWOU, HUBS, GBT, MTOR, AIZ, FMC, FICO, NXST, HEI.A, RP, HHC, SAGE, TDOC, NTNX, CDAY, AVLR, PLAN, AZEK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,167,793 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 182,499 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,147,370 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 236,257 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,207,634 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $108.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,467,619 shares as of .

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $488.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 180,593 shares as of .

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $112.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 565,558 shares as of .

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 421,316 shares as of .

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $75.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 790,337 shares as of .

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $47.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,319,583 shares as of .

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 14943.32%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $232.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 441,070 shares as of .

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Target Corp by 904.89%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $172.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 591,027 shares as of .

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $126.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,464,088 shares as of .

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8. The stock is now traded at around $156.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,789,774 shares as of .

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 220.96%. The purchase prices were between $75.65 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $87.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 842,411 shares as of .

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 71.53%. The purchase prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45. The stock is now traded at around $1292.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 71,429 shares as of .

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.