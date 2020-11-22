Lazard Asset Management Llc Buys Consolidated Edison Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Waste Management Inc, Sells Norfolk Southern Corp, Apple Inc, Union Pacific Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Lazard Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Consolidated Edison Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Waste Management Inc, American Express Co, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Norfolk Southern Corp, Apple Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Lowe's Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lazard Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Lazard Asset Management Llc owns 1448 stocks with a total value of $65.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KC, GPS, SLP, MTCH, MPWR, KMT, AAWW, IQ, QFIN, CHRW, LHCG, CXO, AAL, CYBR, SE, JMIA, DTP, SWT, OCFT, VTRU, TLT, VOOV, ACAD, APT, ANAT, AGEN, APA, AROW, AN, ACLS, BDSI, BKE, HLX, CAMT, LUMN, CTAS, CYH, CORE, GLW, DRD, DXPE, DHIL, UFS, DRRX, EGP, EV, EBF, FMNB, FDX, AGM, FHN, FLIC, GRMN, AJRD, HLF, HIBB, HIFS, HOFT, INFO, NSIT, INSM, IART, JACK, KELYA, LSTR, LMNX, MCBC, HZO, MEIP, MRTN, MCY, MSEX, MYE, NVR, FIZZ, NPK, NTCT, NTGR, NYT, NVAX, NUS, ODP, OMI, PRK, PAYX, CDMO, PRFT, PLXS, PII, AVNT, DORM, RLI, RCII, RBA, ROP, RCL, SPXC, SBR, SAFT, SANM, SCHL, SCI, LUV, SPTN, TRV, BH, STRL, SGC, SYKE, SYNA, TTEC, KMPR, WASH, WCN, WSBF, YORW, ZUMZ, DGICA, KOP, QRTEA, COWN, EXLS, INFU, KBR, SMCI, BR, CNK, TTGT, APPS, AMEH, 4LT1, NX, CCXI, ADUS, RILY, AMPH, IRWD, VRA, TAL, EXPI, MOS, VAC, COOP, SUPN, MODN, ECOM, XLRN, KODK, TRMD, SPWH, TBPH, FWONK, XENE, AVNS, LBRDK, VSTO, XBIT, ETSY, UNIT, APLE, OLLI, DLTH, BGNE, KNSL, ASIX, TRHC, MYOV, ORGO, FBM, SNAP, SNDR, OKTA, KREF, ARGX, RDFN, MCB, XERS, TBIO, ESTA, SREPB.PFD, NIO, LEGH, HARP, CRWD, AFYA, MDLA, VIR, IAC, VERX, VITL, AOUT,
- Added Positions: ED, DLTR, WM, AXP, SCHW, PEP, BABA, ATHM, BSX, AMAT, SWX, SBUX, VZ, APH, UPS, MCK, TXN, CHTR, CL, ZTS, QIWI, ADI, BAC, HD, IDXX, JBHT, MCO, VNET, AVY, BBD, FIS, HDB, RSG, TGT, EBAY, FB, PYPL, LH, TSLA, TME, CVS, CSCO, LLY, HRB, JNJ, SPGI, MELI, WH, CCC, AMZN, ABC, ATR, BAP, TCOM, DPZ, FISV, INTU, MDU, PFE, SNPS, HCA, WIX, GOOG, CFG, YUMC, ALGN, ALL, DOX, BBY, CDNS, CRI, CCEP, COST, DLB, MRK, EGOV, OMC, LIN, DGX, QDEL, SIRI, TER, TSN, ANTM, DG, EPAM, PANW, WB, JD, SQ, PHB, ATVI, AYI, A, LNT, MO, THRM, AME, ATO, BK, CAE, CSL, CHKP, CI, TPR, CPRT, CW, DE, RDY, ETN, ECL, EW, EFX, EL, EXPD, GIS, LHX, HAS, HEI, HRC, HUM, IDA, ITW, SJM, JCOM, LVS, MAS, MTD, NDSN, OMCL, PCAR, PUK, PHM, RPM, ROST, SHW, SRCL, TROW, TSCO, RTX, UNH, VMI, GWW, WERN, WST, SHG, POR, WU, TEL, BACPL.PFD, VRSK, MMYT, NLSN, STAG, VIPS, NOW, ABBV, NOMD, DEA, BLD, ATKR, INVH, DESP, PDD, SWI, ZM, OTIS, EEM, CB, AGCO, AMSF, AMD, ASX, AEM, ADC, AKAM, AEP, AIG, ADM, ATNI, AZO, ADP, AVB, TFC, BLL, GOLD, BIO, BLK, BA, BXP, BDN, BMY, BLDR, BG, CF, CMS, CSGS, COF, CLS, CERN, CME, PLCE, CMA, CPSI, CAG, COO, CORT, CMI, DHI, DTE, DECK, DEO, DLR, DCI, DD, EGAN, EMR, ENS, ETR, PLUS, EQIX, ELS, EQR, RE, EXEL, EXR, XOM, FMC, FCN, FICO, FCNCA, FE, FLO, GE, BPYU, GSK, GOL, GS, GPK, EQC, HAE, HMY, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HTLD, HIW, HOLX, HST, TT, JCI, JOUT, JNPR, KLAC, K, KEY, LAMR, LEN, LII, LXRX, LPX, MTB, MDC, MANH, MKL, MLM, MMS, MGRC, MPW, MAA, MS, NGG, NJR, NEM, NOC, NWE, ORLY, IOSP, ODFL, PNC, PPG, PKG, MD, PEI, PXD, NTR, PLPC, PRGS, PRU, RYN, O, REG, WRK, ROK, SEIC, SMG, SGEN, SHEN, SSD, SON, SNE, SCL, STRA, RGR, SHO, NLOK, TCF, TDY, TPX, TKR, TMP, TD, USB, UCTT, UTHR, UFPI, UHT, USNA, VRTX, WPC, WDFC, WTS, WFC, WY, WSM, WGO, WIT, WWE, ZION, SENEA, SWZ, KF, RVT, AEF, HQL, GF, HOMB, WNS, CPRX, PRIM, EBS, EIG, TMUS, LULU, APEI, CIM, MSCI, PM, TNET, MYRG, RGA, PBR.A, LOPE, CLW, WFCPL.PFD, OPI, FTNT, PRI, COR, SBRA, AGRO, VER, FBHS, XYL, ALSN, PSX, HTA, BERY, WDAY, NCLH, TPH, BCC, SAIC, ESI, GLPI, EIGI, HLT, MBUU, LE, PAYC, ANET, GLOB, OEC, SYF, KE, STOR, XHR, GDDY, VIRT, CHCT, BKI, CWEN, TRU, Z, TWLO, VVV, VST, HWM, HMI, EQH, PS, RVI, ALC, PSN, CTVA, PHR, ARNC, WMG, ACWX, AGG, EFA, GLD, GSIE, GVI, IWB, IWM, SPY, VCSH, VGK,
- Reduced Positions: NSC, AAPL, UNP, LOW, CSX, MSI, NTES, PTC, INTC, GOOGL, PLD, PG, MCHP, MSFT, KO, AON, EOG, FDS, TSM, DHR, AMGN, YNDX, SPLK, CMCSA, COP, ICE, NVS, TMO, C, NVDA, NKE, PSB, SAP, TJX, ADBE, AMP, MDLZ, SWKS, URI, EDU, IPGP, ALLE, STNE, BAX, CPB, DVA, MU, NFLX, TLK, RF, SIMO, MOMO, MMM, AMX, CIB, CTXS, PACW, INFY, KMB, ORCL, PEG, IGT, KEYS, IEMG, VWO, AMT, GILD, JKHY, LRCX, JEF, LMT, MBT, BPOP, BKNG, PGR, POOL, WEC, ZBRA, TX, PEO, PGTI, LDOS, DFS, CBOE, ZTO, URTH, AEO, AWR, CACI, CEO, COG, CAT, CRL, CVX, CHL, CHT, CLX, CGNX, CBSH, CCI, LCII, EMN, FNF, HALO, MNST, EHC, HELE, HSY, HRL, ISRG, KB, LEG, MED, MORN, NFG, OSK, PSA, RDN, RELX, SLGN, SU, SYY, INVA, UN, DIS, HBI, AWI, OC, AWK, AG, APTV, FANG, ICLR, PFSI, PINC, OMF, KN, CTLT, IIPR, FND, PAGS, COLD, NVST, DDOG, IGM, IGV, INDA, IVV, MUB, VOO, FLWS, SRCE, ABB, ATSG, HRTX, ASML, SRPT, AZZ, VCEL, AEIS, AMG, HTH, APD, ALK, AIN, ARE, ALXN, ALCO, ALNY, AEE, AFG, AMSWA, AMKR, ANSS, ATRS, APOG, ACGL, AGX, ARCB, BHP, BOKF, ITUB, SAN, BBSI, BIIB, BLKB, BWA, BAK, EAT, BRO, BRKR, CBRE, CBZ, CBT, CVGW, CPT, CNI, CAH, PRDO, CCL, CNC, CNOB, CHE, CHD, CHCO, COKE, KOF, CTSH, CMCO, FIX, NNN, VALE, SBS, CMTL, CNMD, CNSL, CRVL, PRMW, CYTK, XRAY, DBI, DRI, DAR, DENN, SITC, DIOD, DHT, DUK, EXP, ENTG, EFSC, ESS, FFIV, FLIR, NEE, FAST, FHI, FITB, CLGX, FBC, FORM, FWRD, FC, FSP, FRO, GNTX, EVRI, GTN, ITGR, GPI, THG, HOG, HA, HSTM, HSIC, MLHR, HPQ, HXL, HFC, IBM, IBN, ITT, ILMN, IMAX, INCY, IMKTA, IDCC, SNEX, IP, IPG, IRM, IONS, ITRI, JJSF, JBL, JW.A, KFRC, KBAL, KFY, KR, LKQ, LANC, LNC, LAD, LOGI, MHO, MTG, MGM, MSM, MIC, MANT, MTW, MAN, MCS, MKC, MRCY, VIVO, MTH, CASH, MSTR, TIGO, MSA, MOG.A, NDAQ, NATI, NTUS, NBIX, NEU, NXST, NAT, NUVA, OHI, ASGN, OFIX, CNXN, PNM, PETS, PVH, PLAB, PNW, RL, PCH, POWI, PBH, PSMT, PFG, PRSC, NXGN, ROLL, REGN, RMD, RIO, RUTH, SBAC, SLG, CRM, SNY, SPNS, SCSC, SEB, STX, SNBR, SRE, SPG, SBGI, SKYW, LSI, STMP, SMP, SWK, EQNR, SCS, STE, SHOO, STC, SYK, SUI, SRDX, SNX, SNV, TTMI, TTWO, VIV, TDS, TS, TPL, TXRH, TXT, TTC, ACIW, TREX, TRMB, UAA, UNF, UL, UCBI, UVV, UEIC, UHS, UNM, UTMD, VLO, OSPN, VGR, VTR, VRNT, WMT, WBA, WMK, WAL, WHR, WWW, WWD, INT, XEL, XRX, XLNX, HEES, SMFG, PAC, LEN.B, VNDA, IIF, EMF, JEQ, JOF, MXE, BBL, VG, CSII, OMAB, AIMC, GLDD, CENTA, PODD, TRS, FOLD, JAZZ, GRBK, BX, MASI, ENSG, HCCI, SRNE, IRDM, TREE, EC, GPRK, CDNA, SEM, ECHO, PEB, QNST, CDXS, SPSC, VEON, PLOW, HPP, BWXT, NXPI, RP, GMAB, TVTX, PACB, BCX, BKU, CSOD, HII, SAVE, MPC, ZG, TRIP, RDUS, YELP, CSTE, MRC, PFPT, GMED, BLMN, ICPT, APAM, ENTA, CSTM, BLUE, CWEN.A, SFM, MUSA, VEDL, BRX, ESNT, STAY, ALLY, DRNA, RARE, EGRX, NGHC, MGNI, NAVI, ZEN, PE, DNOW, SAGE, IRMD, VEC, ENVA, NSA, COLL, CABO, SPNE, GKOS, ALRM, RGNX, PEN, NVCR, PFGC, TPB, NGVT, TCMD, FHB, MEDP, FBK, IRTC, LW, ATH, ICHR, VREX, REVG, AZUL, YEXT, IR, SGH, ATNX, BKR, TRTX, BHF, CARG, MBIN, BPMP, VICI, ALTR, SPOT, BILI, DOCU, TENB, DAVA, HFFG, EB, SVMK, TWST, UTZ, LYFT, FVRR, GO, ADPT, NEEPP, NEEPP, ACWI, ASHR, IGSB, GOVT, IEF, IJR, INDY, IPAC, ITM, IWD, SHM, SHY, SUB, VB, VEA,
- Sold Out: WUBA, W, CCMP, LPLA, CWT, CNS, KRC, MXIM, PBR, DAL, PNR, BURL, COUP, VOOG, DDD, AOS, AAON, AMN, ABMD, ALKS, AEL, ABG, AVT, AX, BRC, CALM, BXMT, CE, CETV, CRUS, CCOI, COHR, INGR, OFC, CR, CREE, DJCO, ATGE, DVN, D, DCO, DVAX, ETFC, EIX, ENDP, ESGR, EXAS, GERN, ROCK, GSBC, GBX, HNI, HNGR, HBNC, HURN, IBKC, IPAR, ISBC, JBSS, KBH, KSU, KSS, LBTYA, MFA, MGA, MKTX, MRLN, MEOH, MEI, MOH, MNTA, MNRO, MLI, NC, NYCB, NVMI, OXY, ORI, PGC, QGEN, PWR, MEET, RMBS, RPT, RJF, RBCAA, RIGL, RHI, RUSHA, SFL, BSRR, SNA, SHYF, STAA, TARO, AAXN, TECD, TFX, TSEM, TRMK, TUP, CUBE, USLM, UBA, VAR, WNC, WDR, WAT, SPB, BQH, MWA, HTGC, LMAT, ORBC, LBTYK, SPR, NCMI, GLUU, G, VMW, TDC, TITN, MAXR, MRTX, HI, DISCK, FF, OMER, MXL, LYB, FRC, NPTN, PCRX, INN, DOOR, RLJ, GRPN, HZNP, VCRA, ENPH, NGVC, GLIBA, NBHC, QLYS, PLAY, YY, TMHC, HDS, NSTG, AGIO, FATE, VCYT, LGIH, TNDM, OXFD, IBP, VRNS, QUOT, QTWO, AKBA, OUT, CTRE, TERP, WMS, LNTH, BSIG, HUBS, GWB, UPLD, AXTA, FGEN, PRAH, ADRO, TDOC, CC, NTRA, RPD, RMNI, AIMT, HLI, PSTG, CTMX, TWNK, MIME, GCP, EDIT, BOMN, SMPL, ACIU, FRTA, BL, AYX, EEX, PETQ, FINV, SFIX, CASA, HUD, CDLX, AMRX, BJ, DOMO, SONO, ARLO, IMXI, FTDR, GH, ACA, LVGO, EEMA, FDD, IOO, VT, VTEB, VTI, VXUS,
For the details of LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lazard+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,092,114 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 24,294,565 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,443,314 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 15,005,276 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.75%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 10,139,032 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
Lazard Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,949,052 shares as of .New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)
Lazard Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,265,900 shares as of .New Purchase: Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)
Lazard Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $64.06. The stock is now traded at around $58.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 318,727 shares as of .New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Lazard Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 162,753 shares as of .New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
Lazard Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $315.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60,876 shares as of .New Purchase: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Lazard Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $62.36, with an estimated average price of $54.74. The stock is now traded at around $53.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 179,077 shares as of .Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Lazard Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 241864.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $77.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 6,482,240 shares as of .Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Lazard Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 116.77%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $94.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,276,575 shares as of .Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Lazard Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 78.05%. The purchase prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $120.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,598,937 shares as of .Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Lazard Asset Management Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 127.35%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $112.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,040,582 shares as of .Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Lazard Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 1780.80%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,126,902 shares as of .Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Lazard Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 113.22%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $143.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,453,648 shares as of .Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)
Lazard Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)
Lazard Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Lazard Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Lazard Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $74.14 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $79.44.Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
Lazard Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $51.74 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $57.08.Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Lazard Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195.
