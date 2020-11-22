  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Towle & Co Buys PVH Corp, Designer Brands Inc, Beazer Homes USA Inc, Sells Sonic Automotive Inc, PBF Energy Inc, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: HFC -1.69% AIR +0.11% PVH -2.56% DBI -3.84% BZH +0.79% CNA -0.06% STRL -1.27% SAH -2.66%

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Towle & Co (Current Portfolio) buys PVH Corp, Designer Brands Inc, Beazer Homes USA Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, CNA Financial Corp, sells Sonic Automotive Inc, PBF Energy Inc, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towle & Co. As of 2020Q3, Towle & Co owns 33 stocks with a total value of $596 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWLE & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/towle+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOWLE & CO
  1. Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 1,318,270 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.87%
  2. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,262,203 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27%
  3. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 481,898 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.43%
  4. Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 1,142,071 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99%
  5. Trinseo SA (TSE) - 925,373 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.12%
New Purchase: PVH Corp (PVH)

Towle & Co initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $55.05. The stock is now traded at around $76.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 337,676 shares as of .

New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Towle & Co initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.41 and $8.26, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 3,302,369 shares as of .

New Purchase: Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH)

Towle & Co initiated holding in Beazer Homes USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $13.51, with an estimated average price of $11.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 1,349,771 shares as of .

New Purchase: CNA Financial Corp (CNA)

Towle & Co initiated holding in CNA Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.68 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $35.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 285,979 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL)

Towle & Co initiated holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.98 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 518,833 shares as of .

Added: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Towle & Co added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 126.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 999,594 shares as of .

Added: AAR Corp (AIR)

Towle & Co added to a holding in AAR Corp by 48.39%. The purchase prices were between $16.78 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $26.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 126,247 shares as of .

Sold Out: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Towle & Co sold out a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $31.58 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of TOWLE & CO. Also check out:

1. TOWLE & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOWLE & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOWLE & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOWLE & CO keeps buying

