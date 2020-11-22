  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mpm Asset Management Llc Buys Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Repare Therapeutics Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: DYN +0.52% RPTX +9.56%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Mpm Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Repare Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mpm Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Mpm Asset Management Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 4,951,303 shares, 22.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 3,003,772 shares, 20.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 4,050,865 shares, 18.50% of the total portfolio.
  4. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) - 4,524,425 shares, 17.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) - 1,909,258 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

Mpm Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $19.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.47%. The holding were 4,951,303 shares as of .

New Purchase: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)

Mpm Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $33.92, with an estimated average price of $26.53. The stock is now traded at around $30.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.78%. The holding were 3,003,772 shares as of .



