Mpm Asset Management Llc Buys Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Repare Therapeutics Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Mpm Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dyne Therapeutics Inc, Repare Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mpm Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Mpm Asset Management Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DYN, RPTX,

DYN, RPTX, Reduced Positions: SNDX,

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 4,951,303 shares, 22.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 3,003,772 shares, 20.78% of the total portfolio. New Position TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 4,050,865 shares, 18.50% of the total portfolio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) - 4,524,425 shares, 17.28% of the total portfolio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) - 1,909,258 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio.

Mpm Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $19.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.47%. The holding were 4,951,303 shares as of .

Mpm Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $33.92, with an estimated average price of $26.53. The stock is now traded at around $30.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.78%. The holding were 3,003,772 shares as of .