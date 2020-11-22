Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares Convertible Bond, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Whirlpool Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, INVESCO EXCH TRDII

New York, NY, based Investment company Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares Convertible Bond, Intuitive Surgical Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Medtronic PLC, sells Whirlpool Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Fiserv Inc, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owns 1048 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oppenheimer+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 775,127 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.54% SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL) - 1,202,558 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02% Facebook Inc (FB) - 283,109 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14% Visa Inc (V) - 369,465 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,386 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 139,568 shares as of .

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $54.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 99,496 shares as of .

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 117,987 shares as of .

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in EXCHANGE TRADED CO. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $60.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 58,268 shares as of .

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 247,851 shares as of .

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,819 shares as of .

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 47.02%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $334.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 125,974 shares as of .

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 113.27%. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $730.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,421 shares as of .

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 903.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 126,060 shares as of .

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 34.16%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $110.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 249,415 shares as of .

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $383.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,959 shares as of .

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 45.92%. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $92.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 200,125 shares as of .

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $76.59 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.98 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $21.45.