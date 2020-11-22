  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tower Bridge Advisors Buys Aon PLC, Toll Brothers Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells Ecolab Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: TOL -0.36% GSPA.PFD +0% USBPH.PFD +0% ADP -1.36% NEE +0.56% METPA.PFD +0% AON -2.09% SBUX -0.77%

Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Tower Bridge Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Toll Brothers Inc, Starbucks Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells Ecolab Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Baxter International Inc, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower Bridge Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Tower Bridge Advisors owns 180 stocks with a total value of $971 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tower+bridge+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 475,968 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 249,444 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 149,318 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 192,258 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 118,330 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $198.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 31,192 shares as of .

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 42,171 shares as of .

New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.59 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $101.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,430 shares as of .

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MSPA.PFD)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $20.96 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $23.01. The stock is now traded at around $24.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $258.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 973 shares as of .

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of .

Added: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 221.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 115,184 shares as of .

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSPA.PFD)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 95.51%. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 275,999 shares as of .

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USBPH.PFD)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $21.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 267,922 shares as of .

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 94.69%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $171.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,641 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 85,264 shares as of .

Added: MetLife Inc (METPA.PFD)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 149,125 shares as of .

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92.

Sold Out: ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $50.36 and $60.46, with an estimated average price of $55.71.



