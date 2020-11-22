  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Silverback Asset Management Llc Buys RumbleON Inc, Sells Fluidigm Corp, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Contura Energy Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: 4Q01 +0% FLDM -0.72% HLIT -1.37% AMRS +1.32% ELGXQ +0%

Chapel Hill, NC, based Investment company Silverback Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys RumbleON Inc, sells Fluidigm Corp, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Contura Energy Inc, Harmonic Inc, Amyris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverback Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Silverback Asset Management Llc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silverback+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. RumbleON Inc (4Q01) - 158,988 shares, 40.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.86%
  2. Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) - 590,545 shares, 24.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  3. ServiceSource International Inc (SREV) - 1,403,382 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
  4. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 102,444 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.24%
  5. Contura Energy Inc (CTRA) - 55,098 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.74%
Added: RumbleON Inc (4Q01)

Silverback Asset Management Llc added to a holding in RumbleON Inc by 86.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.02%. The holding were 158,988 shares as of .

Sold Out: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)

Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $4.34 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $6.86.

Sold Out: Harmonic Inc (HLIT)

Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Harmonic Inc. The sale prices were between $4.66 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.65.

Sold Out: Amyris Inc (AMRS)

Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $2.33 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.67.

Sold Out: Endologix Inc (ELGXQ)

Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Endologix Inc. The sale prices were between $0.03 and $0.79, with an estimated average price of $0.16.



