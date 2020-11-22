Silverback Asset Management Llc Buys RumbleON Inc, Sells Fluidigm Corp, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Contura Energy Inc

Chapel Hill, NC, based Investment company Silverback Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys RumbleON Inc, sells Fluidigm Corp, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Contura Energy Inc, Harmonic Inc, Amyris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverback Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Silverback Asset Management Llc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silverback+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- RumbleON Inc (4Q01) - 158,988 shares, 40.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.86%
- Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) - 590,545 shares, 24.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- ServiceSource International Inc (SREV) - 1,403,382 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 102,444 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.24%
- Contura Energy Inc (CTRA) - 55,098 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.74%
Silverback Asset Management Llc added to a holding in RumbleON Inc by 86.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.02%. The holding were 158,988 shares as of .Sold Out: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)
Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $4.34 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $6.86.Sold Out: Harmonic Inc (HLIT)
Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Harmonic Inc. The sale prices were between $4.66 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.65.Sold Out: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $2.33 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.67.Sold Out: Endologix Inc (ELGXQ)
Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Endologix Inc. The sale prices were between $0.03 and $0.79, with an estimated average price of $0.16.
