Wolverine Asset Management Llc Buys Colfax Corp, Danaher Corp, Dominion Energy Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Wolverine Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Colfax Corp, Danaher Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Assurant Inc, Sempra Energy during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolverine Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Wolverine Asset Management Llc owns 1307 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,657,400 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,833,600 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,037,700 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 1,200,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 321,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $120.81 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $136.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 637,603 shares as of .

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1246.87 and $1475.85, with an estimated average price of $1394.01. The stock is now traded at around $1549.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 44,243 shares as of .

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $101.57. The stock is now traded at around $102.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 537,433 shares as of .

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.75 and $124, with an estimated average price of $113.84. The stock is now traded at around $128.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 377,715 shares as of .

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $97.16 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $104.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 406,325 shares as of .

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $49.98, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $50.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 631,841 shares as of .