Sun Valley Gold Llc Buys Galiano Gold Inc, Gold Standard Ventures Corp, SSR Mining Inc, Sells Gold Fields, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sprott Inc

Sun Valley, ID, based Investment company Sun Valley Gold Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Galiano Gold Inc, Gold Standard Ventures Corp, SSR Mining Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, sells Gold Fields, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sprott Inc, McEwen Mining Inc, Alio Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sun Valley Gold Llc. As of 2020Q3, Sun Valley Gold Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSV, SSRM,

GSV, SSRM, Added Positions: GAU, PVG,

GAU, PVG, Reduced Positions: KL, SII, AGI, BTG,

KL, SII, AGI, BTG, Sold Out: GFI, MUX, ALO,

For the details of SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sun+valley+gold+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) - 5,031,294 shares, 19.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35% Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) - 23,718,489 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1346.25% Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) - 2,249,943 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) - 1,991,044 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.89% B2Gold Corp (BTG) - 3,279,219 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.87%

Sun Valley Gold Llc initiated holding in Gold Standard Ventures Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.72 and $1.05, with an estimated average price of $0.85. The stock is now traded at around $0.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 17,192,600 shares as of .

Sun Valley Gold Llc initiated holding in SSR Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 722,955 shares as of .

Sun Valley Gold Llc added to a holding in Galiano Gold Inc by 1346.25%. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $2.04, with an estimated average price of $1.58. The stock is now traded at around $1.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.24%. The holding were 23,718,489 shares as of .

Sun Valley Gold Llc added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 83.89%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 1,991,044 shares as of .

Sun Valley Gold Llc sold out a holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sun Valley Gold Llc sold out a holding in McEwen Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $0.98 and $1.46, with an estimated average price of $1.21.

Sun Valley Gold Llc sold out a holding in Alio Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.26 and $1.26, with an estimated average price of $1.26.