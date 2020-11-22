Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. Buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, NextEra Energy Inc, TC Energy Corp, Sells ONEOK Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Phillips 66 Partners LP

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, NextEra Energy Inc, TC Energy Corp, Altus Midstream Co, Clearway Energy Inc, sells ONEOK Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Western Midstream Partners LP, DCP Midstream LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c.. As of 2020Q3, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. owns 106 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 26,677,010 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.47% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 21,712,057 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.70% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 24,650,494 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.82% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 10,624,714 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 9,562,697 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Altus Midstream Co. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 35,278 shares as of .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.65 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 492,920 shares as of .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 911,265 shares as of .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,115 shares as of .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $50.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 111,111 shares as of .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $69.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 81,584 shares as of .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 396.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $63.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,684,238 shares as of .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 299.63%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,332,860 shares as of .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 6,515,550 shares as of .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 272.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,327,356 shares as of .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 153.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $30.91, with an estimated average price of $29.23. The stock is now traded at around $32.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 630,693 shares as of .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 350.39%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 974,256 shares as of .

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in CNX Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in SJW Group. The sale prices were between $58.56 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $63.23.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $76.85.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $15.43.