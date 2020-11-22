  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys iHeartMedia Inc, Denbury Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

November 22, 2020 | About: IHRT +9.65% DEN +2.28% HYG -0.19% JNK -0.16%

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iHeartMedia Inc, Denbury Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $37 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+investment+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 271,269 shares, 97.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83%
  2. iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 45,578 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni (HYD) - 6,000 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio.
  4. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 187,783 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio.
  5. Denbury Inc (DEN) - 298 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 45,578 shares as of .

New Purchase: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $19.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 298 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)

Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2.



