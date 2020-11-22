Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys iHeartMedia Inc, Denbury Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iHeartMedia Inc, Denbury Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $37 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 271,269 shares, 97.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83% iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 45,578 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni (HYD) - 6,000 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 187,783 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio. Denbury Inc (DEN) - 298 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. New Position

Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 45,578 shares as of .

Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $19.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 298 shares as of .

Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2.