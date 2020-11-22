Winmill & Co. Inc Buys Intel Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Sells ConocoPhillips, HP Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Winmill & Co. Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Customers Bancorp Inc, sells ConocoPhillips, HP Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winmill & Co. Inc. As of 2020Q3, Winmill & Co. Inc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Dividend and Income Fund (DNIF) - 1,204,112 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 45,000 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 19,100 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.35% Medifast Inc (MED) - 39,150 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 44,300 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio.

Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 64.12%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 120,300 shares as of .

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 51.35%. The purchase prices were between $297.31 and $524.41, with an estimated average price of $420.05. The stock is now traded at around $293.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of .

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $41.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Winmill & Co. Inc reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 69.14%. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Winmill & Co. Inc still held 6,110 shares as of .