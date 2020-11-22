FIL Ltd Buys SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sunrun Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Hamilton, D0, based Investment company FIL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sunrun Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Brookfield Renewable Corp, 10x Genomics Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Bausch Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FIL Ltd. As of 2020Q3, FIL Ltd owns 972 stocks with a total value of $80.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SEDG, TXG, SNOW, U, BEKE, BLDP, CARR, FROG, MTCH, BE, RBA, YNDX, NSTG, HUBB, PLUG, SPWR, WSM, NGHC, HOME, NCNO, ICLK, FSLR, LL, ENPH, GSHD, RVLV, DEN, ASR, LFUS, UMPQ, TNDM, HCM, GH, HCAT, OSH, STEP, ANF, APH, ARNA, AN, AVY, BIIB, BWA, BC, CF, KMX, CASS, CAR, CNP, CMA, CNMD, SSP, EGO, EXR, FHI, FL, FOSL, GME, GNW, HAL, HSIC, SNEX, IP, JBL, KBH, LZB, LH, LEG, JEF, LB, LYV, LPSN, LPX, MCHP, NAV, ODP, OI, PDCO, PAYX, PEGA, PVH, PBI, PCH, PHM, QDEL, WRK, R, SANM, SEE, SSRM, SKY, SWK, STT, SYY, THC, TEX, TXT, TKR, TUP, UAA, UHS, URBN, WY, WHR, WMB, HBI, TEL, GAU, PM, KDP, CRDF, FN, KKR, FBHS, ANGI, NWS, NWSA, VEEV, IBP, NAVI, SYF, UPLD, UA, FTV, TWLO, HWM, HEXO, SNDR, PACK, IQ, STRO, DOW, BYND, APRE, IAC, WPF, PSTH, SLV, UPRO,
- Added Positions: RUN, AEM, BEPC, APD, FDX, QGEN, SQ, PGR, RCI, CP, CME, DOCU, INTC, NVDA, RCL, WDC, DOYU, CMI, PYPL, NEE, GOOGL, NFLX, PG, TXN, TRI, NXPI, TCOM, WCN, GNRC, IMMU, LULU, WFC, CHTR, NCLH, CRM, GRP.U, BZUN, BG, FIS, LNG, EA, TMO, AWI, FSV, AFL, ADI, CTSH, CPRT, MAR, MSFT, ZBH, FB, DOOO, HUYA, AMAT, CNC, JCOM, MFC, SCI, WMGI, ABC, BDX, BMY, GIL, GPN, RY, SLF, UNH, VZ, GDDY, LAUR, INVH, BILI, ONEM, ATVI, BLK, GIB, DAR, ENTG, IMO, KMB, LRCX, PAAS, PEP, SIVB, UPS, G, KL, TAL, HCA, XYL, ALSN, ICLR, IQV, AMH, MOMO, VIRT, NTNX, ZTO, WTRG, BAX, BRKR, CBZ, CRAI, CE, TPR, CGNX, CMCSA, ELS, GE, HDB, HR, HD, INFY, IDCC, JPM, JNPR, KGC, LKQ, MCK, MTD, MNRO, RSG, STE, SYK, TSM, TFX, VMC, WTS, EBAY, CMG, AQN, HOLI, TFII, DG, SPSC, HZNP, PNR, ABBV, ATHM, GOOG, BOX, GDS, ATUS, APG, AQUA, DT, BKLN, TIP, XLU, AOS, PLD, AMD, ALB, LNT, AMED, AEE, AXP, AMP, AME, ANSS, AON, ATR, ALV, BBY, BIG, BMRN, BF.B, VIAC, CSX, CDNS, CPT, CPB, CAH, LUMN, CHD, CTAS, CLH, CAG, STZ, CTB, CPA, OFC, CCK, LIVN, DHI, DRI, ATGE, DLR, DOV, DRE, EMN, ETN, EW, EMR, EQT, EXPE, FDS, FHN, FCX, GPS, GRMN, HSY, INFO, IEX, ITW, TT, INTU, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, KSU, KNX, LEN, MGPI, MAS, MKC, MRK, MEOH, NDAQ, OSK, PSO, PEG, PWR, RRC, RMD, ROK, RYAAY, SAIA, SCHN, SGEN, XPO, SRE, SJR, SIG, SCCO, STLD, SRCL, NLOK, SNX, SNPS, TROW, TTWO, TGT, TSCO, UIS, RTX, VSEC, VAR, WM, WEC, WOR, YUM, OC, VMW, AWK, BIP, EURN, CFX, ERII, FCAU, FTNT, DQ, LYB, FRC, FLT, KOS, APTV, WDAY, FWONA, CDW, ANET, PRQR, QRVO, KHC, RACE, AXSM, LSXMA, PROF, ADNT, HGV, HLNE, IR, ZLAB, SECO, LX, RCUS, BJ, VIOT, KOD, AMCR, GO, REAL, FOUR, BND, BNDX, EPP, EWJ, EZA, GLD, IEUR, IVV, TBT, XLE, XLF, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, QSR, AMZN, WORK, BHC, TD, MXIM, REGN, BNS, AAPL, PTON, RNG, ZM, QCOM, MDB, PFE, OKTA, MO, V, CVX, C, TSLA, ETSY, SHOP, ROKU, VIPS, SU, CSCO, FNV, PBA, DELL, MS, BKNG, PD, CNI, NTES, TMUS, COTY, ILMN, GRFS, MLM, MU, ORCL, BEP, BURL, GRUB, IXC, CNQ, COO, FAST, LIN, SPG, LUV, TRP, XLNX, VVV, VRRM, ADBE, BAM, DPZ, GILD, ORLY, PTC, POOL, SNA, WMT, WLTW, VRTU, CBOE, MOS, DBX, KRTX, SRPT, AMT, BCE, CHKP, CI, DHR, DSGX, EXC, GS, ITT, JNJ, NTR, FTS, CVE, FIVN, APLS, BEAM, HRTX, AKAM, IVZ, BAC, BRK.B, CRL, SCHW, KO, VALE, GLW, ETFC, ENB, EFX, CIGI, HON, ICE, IFF, KLAC, PZZA, PKI, ROP, SBUX, VRTX, DIS, WWD, EDU, MELI, VNET, FIVE, YY, PAGS, FTDR, TW, INDA, AEIS, ALXN, AIZ, AVB, BIDU, BSX, BRO, CAE, CVS, COG, CIEN, CTXS, CLX, CL, CREE, DUK, EQIX, EL, GD, MNST, HCSG, HUM, VIAV, MMC, MAA, NEM, NSC, NUAN, PXD, PSA, SHW, WPM, TRV, TU, TER, TPL, TIF, UAL, VLO, VNO, TECK, LDOS, KBR, BR, BX, SSNC, ENV, IMV, VOYA, TWTR, TMX, GLOB, HLI, KNSL, BKR, HHR, UBER, IXG, MMM, AES, T, ABT, ACN, AAP, ADS, DOX, HES, ACC, ECOL, AEP, AMGN, ACGL, ADSK, BLL, BMO, OZK, BBBY, BXP, CHRW, CM, CAT, CERN, COP, CNX, DTE, DE, DD, EOG, EV, ECL, OVV, ETR, EQR, FMC, FLS, GIS, GLNG, HIG, HAS, WELL, HOLX, IBM, ISRG, J, JCI, JOUT, K, KRC, MDLZ, KR, LMT, LOW, MGM, MKSI, MGA, MAN, MRVL, MAT, MDT, MSI, NVR, NYT, NWL, NKE, NUE, ODFL, OKE, OTEX, PNC, PPG, PH, PDS, O, RNR, RAD, ROL, SBAC, SO, SWN, TJX, TEVA, TRMB, TYL, TSN, USB, UDR, URI, X, VTR, WST, POR, MA, MWA, DEI, LBTYK, DFS, CXO, MSCI, FTI, AVGO, PRI, MMYT, SFUN, KMI, HII, VER, REGI, PSX, NOW, ZTS, EVTC, HASI, HDS, VLRS, SAIC, ARMK, FWONK, CDK, KEYS, NEWR, 9IFA, CWEN, TDOC, CRSP, YUMC, ATH, ARGX, HMI, EQH, AVLR, JG, SWAV, CTVA, CIH, IAA, AFYA, XP, EWC, EWU, EXI, GDX, IEMG, IXJ, IXN, IXP, KXI, LEMB, RXI, SPY, XLB, XLI, XLK, XLRE,
- Sold Out: BAP, SPOT, AMBA, BILL, NI, GOOS, SEIC, NIU, MNTA, DESP, SPLK, WUBA, OPRA, API, BSAC, RETA, BWXT, IYF, BPY, BRX, VNOM, OGI, AXTA, VMD, VST, GFL, MRSN, DOMO, NRG, ACAD, ADTN, CAKE, D, EXP, ERF, XOM, FITB, FE, LM, LII, PLAY, NOV, RGLD, SLG, SMG, WEX, CPG, BTG, VET, EGHT, SAVE,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIL Ltd
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 12,926,235 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.31%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 2,171,407 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 27,281,719 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 5,682,066 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.14%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 59,602,443 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
FIL Ltd initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,568,683 shares as of .New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.44 and $125, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $139.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,479,455 shares as of .New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $266.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,075,064 shares as of .New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,939,973 shares as of .New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,973,821 shares as of .New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,881,755 shares as of .Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 37597.82%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,887,899 shares as of .Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 62.06%. The purchase prices were between $62.34 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $76.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,704,138 shares as of .Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 185.35%. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,391,107 shares as of .Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 462.41%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $270.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 983,335 shares as of .Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 648.89%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $276.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,056,179 shares as of .Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 423863.91%. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,358,349 shares as of .Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $123.25 and $133.89, with an estimated average price of $128.65.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34.Sold Out: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $57.72, with an estimated average price of $48.37.Sold Out: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.52 and $106.06, with an estimated average price of $90.9.Sold Out: NiSource Inc (NI)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.2.
