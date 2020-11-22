Pfs Investments Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Pfs Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pfs Investments Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Pfs Investments Inc. owns 252 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSIE, PGX, VUG, SRLN, IEMG, XHB, XRT, EVRG, PCY, PZA, FMB, FBHS, MCHP, HZNP, KDP, NUHY, ORCL, DXC,

GSIE, PGX, VUG, SRLN, IEMG, XHB, XRT, EVRG, PCY, PZA, FMB, FBHS, MCHP, HZNP, KDP, NUHY, ORCL, DXC, Added Positions: USMV, IJH, MTUM, EFAV, QQQ, SHYG, HYLB, IEFA, VTV, IJR, MBB, BKLN, LQD, SPAB, SUSB, T, SHY, SUSC, IGIB, CMCSA, SRE, BNDX, EZU, BAB, IGSB, FIXD, HYG, EMB, AAPL, CVS, CSCO, TRV, UNH, CDNS, MSFT, MS, ABBV, PSK, MO, BMY, JPM, VZ, BND, SPDW, SPYD, BLK, CTXS, HD, MCD, WMB, PSX, FVD, IGLB, MUB, SPLV, AMGN, ADSK, TFC, BAC, GLW, GIS, JNJ, MDLZ, VRTX, MA, FB, HYEM, IVV, VTEB, BIIB, CVX, C, DD, GPC, GOOGL, LMT, OMC, TSN, TMUS, V, PM, ZTS, AGG, AGZ, DVYE, ESGD, ACN, ADBE, AMZN, AXP, AMT, AVY, BBY, BWA, FIS, GILD, LHX, EHC, KMB, MRK, NSC, PG, RBC, STX, TMO, TSCO, GWW, DIS, TEL, HASI, CDW, TWTR, PYPL, GH, HYS, IDV, IEI, SUB, PLD, ABT, APD, AKAM, ARE, AIG, ANSS, BK, BDX, CMS, KO, STZ, CREE, DHI, DISCA, DLB, ECL, EIX, ENB, NEE, FCX, ROCK, HRC, HUM, IP, IONS, JCI, LOW, MET, NVDA, NDAQ, NSRGY, ES, NOC, NUAN, PFE, PXD, LIN, PEG, CRM, SYK, TXN, UNP, RTX, VMC, WMT, WDC, WEC, BX, LPLA, KMI, STAG, RXN, FEYE, CRNC, EEMA, ESGE, IWR, SCHP, BXP, IMGN, LRCX, LGF.B, NOV, NUE, PNC, USB, QRTEA, AMCX, GLIBA, PNR, DNOW, LBRDA, LBRDK, LSXMA, LSXMK, OTIS, GMF, VNQ,

USMV, IJH, MTUM, EFAV, QQQ, SHYG, HYLB, IEFA, VTV, IJR, MBB, BKLN, LQD, SPAB, SUSB, T, SHY, SUSC, IGIB, CMCSA, SRE, BNDX, EZU, BAB, IGSB, FIXD, HYG, EMB, AAPL, CVS, CSCO, TRV, UNH, CDNS, MSFT, MS, ABBV, PSK, MO, BMY, JPM, VZ, BND, SPDW, SPYD, BLK, CTXS, HD, MCD, WMB, PSX, FVD, IGLB, MUB, SPLV, AMGN, ADSK, TFC, BAC, GLW, GIS, JNJ, MDLZ, VRTX, MA, FB, HYEM, IVV, VTEB, BIIB, CVX, C, DD, GPC, GOOGL, LMT, OMC, TSN, TMUS, V, PM, ZTS, AGG, AGZ, DVYE, ESGD, ACN, ADBE, AMZN, AXP, AMT, AVY, BBY, BWA, FIS, GILD, LHX, EHC, KMB, MRK, NSC, PG, RBC, STX, TMO, TSCO, GWW, DIS, TEL, HASI, CDW, TWTR, PYPL, GH, HYS, IDV, IEI, SUB, PLD, ABT, APD, AKAM, ARE, AIG, ANSS, BK, BDX, CMS, KO, STZ, CREE, DHI, DISCA, DLB, ECL, EIX, ENB, NEE, FCX, ROCK, HRC, HUM, IP, IONS, JCI, LOW, MET, NVDA, NDAQ, NSRGY, ES, NOC, NUAN, PFE, PXD, LIN, PEG, CRM, SYK, TXN, UNP, RTX, VMC, WMT, WDC, WEC, BX, LPLA, KMI, STAG, RXN, FEYE, CRNC, EEMA, ESGE, IWR, SCHP, BXP, IMGN, LRCX, LGF.B, NOV, NUE, PNC, USB, QRTEA, AMCX, GLIBA, PNR, DNOW, LBRDA, LBRDK, LSXMA, LSXMK, OTIS, GMF, VNQ, Reduced Positions: SPYV, QUAL, SPYG, HYD, HEFA, CWB, IEF, EFV, TLT, XSLV, UPS, SPHD, XMLV, SPEM, VIG, INTC, BLV, WM, RSP, SCHE, GLDM, MDT, SJNK, AVGO, RWX, XLK, PPG, PDBC, DIV, XOM, SPY, VYM,

SPYV, QUAL, SPYG, HYD, HEFA, CWB, IEF, EFV, TLT, XSLV, UPS, SPHD, XMLV, SPEM, VIG, INTC, BLV, WM, RSP, SCHE, GLDM, MDT, SJNK, AVGO, RWX, XLK, PPG, PDBC, DIV, XOM, SPY, VYM, Sold Out: BIL, VLUE, XLF, PEP, COP, MMM, CARR, OKE,

For the details of PFS INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfs+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 4,455,279 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 2,471,407 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.2% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 1,328,614 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.55% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 531,787 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.50% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 2,273,419 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.07%

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $30.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 805,981 shares as of .

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,036,797 shares as of .

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $237.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 56,410 shares as of .

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 248,482 shares as of .

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 143,310 shares as of .

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 119,811 shares as of .

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 208.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,328,614 shares as of .

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 299.64%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $214.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 361,439 shares as of .

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 85.50%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 531,787 shares as of .

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 323.39%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $72.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 574,537 shares as of .

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 42.17%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 234,532 shares as of .

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 144.04%. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 414,672 shares as of .

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3.

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.