  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Smith Capital Management Inc Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Chevron Corp

November 22, 2020 | About: BSCM +0% BSCL +0.05% TSLA -1.93% LOW +0.22% VGT -0.8% CVX +0.07% RTX -1.9%

Investment company Smith Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Lowe's Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Chevron Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Capital Management Inc . As of 2020Q3, Smith Capital Management Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+capital+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SMITH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 110,271 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 53,119 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 32,658 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  4. iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR) - 150,584 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  5. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 114,265 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Smith Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $489.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 685 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Smith Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT)

Smith Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $325.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 660 shares as of .

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Smith Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.08%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,153 shares as of .

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Smith Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.46%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 52,922 shares as of .

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Smith Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Smith Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of SMITH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC . Also check out:

1. SMITH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. SMITH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMITH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMITH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)