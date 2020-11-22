Smith Capital Management Inc Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Chevron Corp

Investment company Smith Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Lowe's Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Chevron Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Capital Management Inc . As of 2020Q3, Smith Capital Management Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, LOW, VGT,

TSLA, LOW, VGT, Added Positions: BSCM, BSCL, FTSM, QUAL, VTI, SUB, AGG, FMB, MUB, IEFA, VEA, IWF, VWO, NEAR, XLK, IVE, IJR, VXUS, FVD, WMT, IEMG, BND, FPE, KO, JNJ,

BSCM, BSCL, FTSM, QUAL, VTI, SUB, AGG, FMB, MUB, IEFA, VEA, IWF, VWO, NEAR, XLK, IVE, IJR, VXUS, FVD, WMT, IEMG, BND, FPE, KO, JNJ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, FB, SDY, SPY, MINT, VZ, SPIB, FLOT, FTSL, OZK, IWS, ITW, PFE, XOM, IVW, IWN, T,

AAPL, FB, SDY, SPY, MINT, VZ, SPIB, FLOT, FTSL, OZK, IWS, ITW, PFE, XOM, IVW, IWN, T, Sold Out: CVX, RTX,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 110,271 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 53,119 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 32,658 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR) - 150,584 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 114,265 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%

Smith Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $489.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 685 shares as of .

Smith Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of .

Smith Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $325.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 660 shares as of .

Smith Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.08%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,153 shares as of .

Smith Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.46%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 52,922 shares as of .

Smith Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Smith Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.