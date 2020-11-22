Valley National Advisers Inc Buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, Charles Schwab Corp, AMPLIFY ETF TR, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Valley National Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, Charles Schwab Corp, AMPLIFY ETF TR, EXCHANGE TRADED CO, Lam Research Corp, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Tractor Supply Co, Williams-Sonoma Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley National Advisers Inc. As of 2020Q3, Valley National Advisers Inc owns 777 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IBUY, EMQQ, FNDE, TECS, HZNP, OPGN, XSD, SIVR, CAPE, SNOW, AOUT, IAC, ALL, ACB, OR, HTBX, HGEN, TOT, SWBI, PROV, VXRT, MVIS,

TOTL, JPST, BOND, SCHW, LRCX, IPG, INTC, PBW, IHI, HACK, IGV, FIVG, ROBO, MOO, ARKG, PHO, ARKW, LNGR, CSCO, SPY, OSK, WMT, MTX, BABA, DIA, ESGD, MA, SRNE, DUK, XLF, AMAT, VUG, BMY, VIAC, VTI, DE, REGN, FULT, INO, QQQ, JNJ, PFE, VCSH, SPHD, ESGE, WYND, PFG, AEP, AX, CCL, FNF, GS, WELL, HSY, IEX, IRM, OLP, BIV, SYK, TXN, WMB, AMD, IBIO, KMI, KHC, PRPL, ICHR, ARKK, Reduced Positions: SCHO, BSCK, SCHB, SCHX, BSCL, SCHF, TSCO, WSM, BSCM, UPS, FNDF, SCHM, DIS, AAPL, MSFT, SCHD, AMZN, GOOGL, UNH, FNDX, CVX, EMR, STRA, UNP, ISTB, AMGN, BLK, CMCSA, TFC, COF, XOM, LOW, MCD, USB, SCHA, T, PRDO, HON, PEP, SCHE, SPXS, CVS, UL, VGT, VIG, CAH, ATGE, MXIM, NVS, PG, TGT, LOPE, AVGO, FNDA, SCHC, ABB, CB, ABT, MO, AXP, BP, BDX, CSX, CMA, CMI, DXCM, FLS, JPM, LVS, LAZ, MSM, MMP, MFC, MDT, MS, NJR, NSC, NVAX, PPL, QCOM, RJF, SEIC, TROW, TJX, WFC, YUM, IQI, WU, BX, GM, IBB, SCHG, SDY, XBI, XLK, XT, MMM, ACN, BAC, BA, CHRW, CAT, FIS, CI, C, TPR, KO, D, ETN, LLY, ENB, EPD, GE, HRB, HUBB, HBAN, MTCH, IBM, VIAV, JCI, KEY, MET, MSI, NFLX, NKE, NOC, NUE, PAYX, PEG, STX, SPG, SIRI, TRV, SBUX, TD, WEN, UAA, RTX, VLO, VOD, WAB, WY, ZBH, ET, ALGT, TMUS, DFS, V, BUD, WKHS, TSLA, MPC, FBHS, PNR, GOOG, QSR, SHOP, PJT, RMR, YUMC, AA, HWM, RDFN, WH, EPRT, REZI, ALC, KTB, PTON, DLN, IGF, IPAY, IWR, KRE, LIT, MJ, SCHH, SCHZ, SUB, USO, VB, VBK, VCIT, VNQ, VO, VWO,

For the details of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+national+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 971,971 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 632,183 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30% SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL) - 459,233 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 183,139 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 250,585 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.64%

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in AMPLIFY ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $84.86. The stock is now traded at around $99.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,152 shares as of .

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in EXCHANGE TRADED CO. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $60.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,440 shares as of .

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,359 shares as of .

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $10.96 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $11.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,401 shares as of .

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 295 shares as of .

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Humanigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $8 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $17.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of .

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 459,233 shares as of .

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 246.21%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 68,484 shares as of .

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 266.59%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $433.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of .

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $21.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,963 shares as of .

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,735 shares as of .

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $60.78, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,086 shares as of .

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The sale prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $23.59 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.77.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $4.54 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.6.