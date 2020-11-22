Sasco Capital Inc Buys Nielsen Holdings PLC, The Howard Hughes Corp, LKQ Corp, Sells Newell Brands Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Conagra Brands Inc

Investment company Sasco Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Nielsen Holdings PLC, The Howard Hughes Corp, LKQ Corp, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Devon Energy Corp, sells Newell Brands Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Patterson Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sasco Capital Inc . As of 2020Q3, Sasco Capital Inc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $582 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: NLSN, HHC, LKQ, ACHC, DVN, NVT, PRMW, FE, ATI, CAL, EHC, NFG, TRN, TGI, JELD, WTTR,

NLSN, HHC, LKQ, ACHC, DVN, NVT, PRMW, FE, ATI, CAL, EHC, NFG, TRN, TGI, JELD, WTTR, Reduced Positions: NWL, CCK, CAG, PDCO, DD, GPC, OC, KR, TGT, VER, SRCL, HDS, CFX, STAY, HAIN, HWM, GPK, JCI, IP, HBI, DOW, MAC, OKE, D, FLOW,

NWL, CCK, CAG, PDCO, DD, GPC, OC, KR, TGT, VER, SRCL, HDS, CFX, STAY, HAIN, HWM, GPK, JCI, IP, HBI, DOW, MAC, OKE, D, FLOW, Sold Out: PKG,

VEREIT Inc (VER) - 4,108,076 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.38% Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 2,234,385 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.85% Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) - 1,101,534 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.19% Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 565,215 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 1,485,027 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.85%

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 36.64%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,259,609 shares as of .

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $56.05. The stock is now traded at around $72.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 241,800 shares as of .

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 348,411 shares as of .

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 343,274 shares as of .

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 898,931 shares as of .

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 214.79%. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,136 shares as of .

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25.