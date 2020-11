Oppenheimer & Co Inc Buys Penn National Gaming Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Illumina Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, AbbVie Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

New York, NY, based Investment company Oppenheimer & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Penn National Gaming Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Illumina Inc, Lowe's Inc, Zoetis Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, AbbVie Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Livongo Health Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oppenheimer & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Oppenheimer & Co Inc owns 1256 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,572,719 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 742,893 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,641 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.25% Facebook Inc (FB) - 200,370 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.68% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 244,737 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.69%

Oppenheimer & Co Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 105,394 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Co Inc initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.58 and $132.72, with an estimated average price of $122.9. The stock is now traded at around $160.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,200 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Co Inc initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $73.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 80,509 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Co Inc initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73. The stock is now traded at around $57.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,815 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Co Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 193,360 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Co Inc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 98,080 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Co Inc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 339.50%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 254,133 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Co Inc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 35.57%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $166.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 128,517 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Co Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 146,388 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Co Inc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $300.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 99,864 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Co Inc added to a holding in Square Inc by 61.58%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $195.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 86,205 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Co Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $145.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,236 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Co Inc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $24.91 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.57.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $5.45 and $6.91, with an estimated average price of $6.24.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $64.18, with an estimated average price of $61.22.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $7.24.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97.