  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2375) 

2 Underperforming Holdings to Ease Up On

They have severely underperformed the S&P 500

November 22, 2020 | About: SOS -4.98% EDN -2.93%

SOS Ltd. (NYSE:SOS) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA (NYSE:EDN) have reported significant losses with their holdings over the past couple of years, largely underperforming the S&P 500 Index.

Furthermore, these companies have negative recommendation ratings on Wall Street, indicating expectations of poor performance in the coming months.

Thus, shareholders may want to consider lowering their holdings in these two companies a little bit.

SOS

American depository receipts of the Chinese provider of consumer credit business and emergency rescue services have fallen 14% over the past year and 98% over the past three years through Nov. 20. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 29.4% and 137%.

Currently, SOS does not pay dividends.

ADRs cloased at around $1.91 on Nov. 20 for a market capitalization of $49.80 million and a 52-week range of 51 cents to $6.

The 14-day relative strength index of 45 indicates the stock is still trading far from oversold levels despite the downturn.

The most recent sell-side analysts recommendation ratings on this stock are a hold rating (down from a previous buy rating) and an underweight rating (down from a previous equal weight rating).

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte

ADRs of the public distributor of electricity in Argentina have declined 35.4% over the past year, 93% over the past three years and 81% over the past five years through Nov. 20. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 51%, 132% and 152.5%.

Currently, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte does not pay dividends.

ADRs traded at around $3.31 each on Nov. 20 for a market capitalization of $144.81 million and a 52-week range of $2.54 to $7.57.

The 14-day relative strength index of 45 indicates the stock is not oversold yet despite the decline in share price.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an underweight rating for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from UniversitÃ  degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)