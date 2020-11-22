BSW Wealth Partners Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Boulder, CO, based Investment company BSW Wealth Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Prudential Financial Inc, McCormick Inc, sells JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BSW Wealth Partners. As of 2020Q3, BSW Wealth Partners owns 152 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRU, AVGO, MKC, SIVR, AMT, AWK, ADI, TT, TMO, NVO, ATVI, PPG, MBT, ES, CS, TS, VER, BCS, BBD, LYG, SAN,

Added Positions: AAPL, GOOGL, VBR, VOO, ADBE, JNJ, BABA, NVDA, INTC, CRM, PFE, AMGN, VRSK, JD, PEP, TSLA, MDT, ITW, VFC, T, ACN, ASX, TSM, A, AMZN, MSFT, MCD, ASML, DHR, ECL, IBM, UNH, UN, FB, CMCSA, BAC, AZN, PYPL, IJR, MRK, JPM, VZ, PNC, PM, HON, NEE, MDLZ,

Reduced Positions: IVV, JPST, SHM, TFI, IEFA, IJH, IEMG, SPY, VB, IAU, VEA, VWO, IWM, EFA, ACWI, GOOG, SCHZ, CVX, VTI, PG, PLD, ADSK, BMY, ORCL, EEM, SHW, DIS, LOW, ESGD, VT, SPGI, VO, ABT, HASI, QQQ, SCHE, V, ABB, ABBV, MO, BRK.B, C, KO, CL, SCHF, SCHM, SCHB, XOM, QCOM, HD, NKE, MVIS, INFO, LLY, INTU, ETSY, EMR, COST, GE, UNP, CSCO, MA,

Sold Out: MUB, SUB, RDFN, CVS, BDX, NMR, AEG, MFG, UMC,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 171,970 shares, 22.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.07% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 357,835 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 55,944 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.81% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 64,307 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 181,314 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,522 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $383.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 736 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.5 and $209.78, with an estimated average price of $195.63. The stock is now traded at around $183.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,264 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in ABERDEEN STD SIL. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,112 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $144.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $70.22, with an estimated average price of $66.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,298 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 73,457 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1736.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 863 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,016 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 44.67%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 56.71%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $462.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 65.76%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $35.54 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.21.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Nomura Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.41 and $5.17, with an estimated average price of $4.86.

BSW Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 93.41%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.49%. BSW Wealth Partners still held 9,547 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 92.56%. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. BSW Wealth Partners still held 5,054 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 93.53%. The sale prices were between $51.6 and $52.7, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. BSW Wealth Partners still held 4,121 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 28.71%. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $179.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. BSW Wealth Partners still held 15,087 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.1%. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1742.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. BSW Wealth Partners still held 503 shares as of .

BSW Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 33.82%. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. BSW Wealth Partners still held 7,141 shares as of .