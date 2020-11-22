Bombardier to establish Engineering Academy in Cairo

INNOVIA monorail system INNOVIA monorail 300 system coming soon to Cairo.

Engineering Academy will develop a new generation of Bombardier Engineers to deliver the Cairo monorail system and new mobility projects in the future

On the opening day of the prestigious TransMEA 2020 exhibition in Cairo, rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced it will establish an Engineering Academy in Cairo to develop the next generation of skilled Bombardier engineers for its mobility projects in Egypt and beyond.

The Engineering Academy will be open to recent engineering graduates in Egypt who are interested in developing a long-term career in rail transportation with Bombardier. The training program will provide a structured series of work placements on the Cairo monorail mega-project, as well as classroom-based tuition and online tuition, individual assignments and mentoring. It will be aligned with established and proven Bombardier engineering systems and processes. Once they have completed the program successfully, the engineers will have access to the Bombardier international job career path.

“The Bombardier Transportation Engineering Academy will be an exciting post-graduate program giving talented young Engineers the benefit of practical work experience combined with the opportunity to learn from international engineering experts from a world leading mobility provider. Our young Engineers will undertake assignments in the real-life project delivery environment here in Cairo on our monorail mega-project,” said Ahmed Eldamanhoury, Managing Director Egypt at Bombardier Transportation. He added, “This hands-on approach will enable our trainees to hone their skills and the program presents opportunities to gain long-term employment in the rail industry with Bombardier.”

Bombardier aims to recruit up to 15 aspiring young engineers for its first Engineering Academy starting in September 2021 and it will officially launch the recruitment for the program early next year. It also plans further intakes in the years that follow. The program will be promoted at Recruitment Fairs, on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/bombardier-transportation and on Bombardier’s careers website www.careers.bombardier.com. Once the programme is launched, applications must be submitted online via the career’s website (Bombardier does not accept applications or CVs via email).

About Bombardier Transportation in Egypt

Bombardier has been a long-term partner to Egypt’s railways since the 1970s. It has supplied around 50 per cent of the Egypt National Railways (ENR) locomotive fleet, as well as turbo trains and fleet support services. In August 2019, a consortium of Bombardier, Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors won the contract to design and build Cairo’s new monorail system, consisting of two new lines and incorporating 70 BOMBARDIER INNOVIA monorail 300 four-car trains and the BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling technology, as well as project management and system integration. The 6th of October City line will be 42 km long with 12 stations and the New Capital City line will be 54 km long with 21 stations.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.comor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

