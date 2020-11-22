  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Former Texas Instruments Executive, Bing Xie Joins Huami's Board as Independent Director

November 22, 2020 | About: NYSE:HMI -3.22%






PR Newswire

BEIJING and CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2020





BEIJING and CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corp. (NYSE: HMI) today announced that it appointed Mr. Bing Xie, former Texas Instruments (TI) executive officer and senior vice president of worldwide sales and applications, as an independent director on Huami's board. Mr. Xie will serve on the board's Audit, Compensation, Nominating, Corporate Governance and the AI and Big Data Ethics Committees.

Over a 21-year career at Texas Instruments, Mr. Xie most recently led the worldwide sales and applications teams. He was previously TI's president of Greater China (China, Taiwan, Hong Kong). Mr. Xie started his career at Hewlett-Packard, and later joined Bay Networks and 3Com. He has lived and worked in China, Italy, America and Canada. Mr. Xie holds a bachelor of science degree in electronics engineering from Xidian University, and an MBA from Clemson University.

"I am very happy that Xie Bing can join the board of directors," said Wang Huang, chairman and CEO of Huami Corp." He has extensive experience and global vision obtained from working with Texas Instruments. With his leadership, I believe he can help Huami better lay out the company's strategy toward the smart IOT industry, and further promote the implementation of our health and medical strategies."

Mr. Xie joins current standing board members Mr. De Liu, co-founder and a senior vice president of Xiaomi; Dr. Hongjiang Zhang, retired chief executive officer of Kingsoft (a Hong Kong listed company 03888.HK), former chief technology officer of Asia-Pacific R&D and Distinguished Scientist at Microsoft; Mr. Jimmy Lai, retired chief financial officer of China Online Education Group; Ms. Yunfen Lu, co-founder and vice president of Huami Corp.; and Mr. Xiaojun Zhang, co-founder and vice president of Huami Corp.

About Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI)

Huami's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, Huami shipped 37 million smart watches and fitness bands, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments[1] . Huami Corp is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.

For more information, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huami.com%2Finvestor%2Fpages%2Fcompany-profile[/url]

[1] IDC, Correcting and Replacing Shipments of Wearable Devices, 3/10/20

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Investors: Grace Zhang, [email protected]
Media: Ken Cao, [email protected]

In the United States:
Investors: Brad Samson, [email protected], 714-955-3951
Media: Lydia Huang, lydia.huang@huami-usa.com, 407-800-5625

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-texas-instruments-executive-bing-xie-joins-huamis-board-as-independent-director-301178611.html

SOURCE Huami Corporation






Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)